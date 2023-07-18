Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mammal bites dinosaur in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ fossil find

AFP

Published

The fight scene, preserved in a fossil discovered in China, suggests that small mammals preyed on the dinosaurs that ruled Earth
The fight scene, preserved in a fossil discovered in China, suggests that small mammals preyed on the dinosaurs that ruled Earth - Copyright AFP KARIM JAAFAR
The fight scene, preserved in a fossil discovered in China, suggests that small mammals preyed on the dinosaurs that ruled Earth - Copyright AFP KARIM JAAFAR
Daniel Lawler

A badger-like mammal was sinking its teeth into the ribs of a dinosaur three times its size when they were buried in volcanic ash 125 million years ago, capturing the pair in a deadly embrace.

The fight scene, preserved in a fossil discovered in China, suggests that small mammals preyed on the dinosaurs that ruled Earth during the Cretaceous period more than previously thought, scientists said on Tuesday.

Jordan Mallon, a palaeontologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature, told AFP that when he first saw the fossil “my eyes popped out of my head”.

Mallon, a co-author of a new study led by Chinese researchers, said they believe the fossil is the first ever discovered that shows a mammal and dinosaur fighting each other.

Mammals were generally considered far too small to prey on the dinosaurs that dominated the world during the tens of millions of years they shared on Earth.

But the fossil shows a badger-sized Repenomamus robustus sitting on top of Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis, a plant-eating dinosaur that stood 120 centimetres (47 inches) tall and had a beak like a parrot.

The mammal — one of the largest of its time but still a third the weight of the dinosaur — is sinking his sharp teeth into the dinosaur’s ribs and gripping onto its leg.

– ‘Feisty mammals’ – 

The way the pair are intertwined shows that the mammal was not scavenging on a dead dinosaur, Mallon said.

“The dinosaur has collapsed down and trapped the hind limb of the mammal in the fold of its knee,” indicating it was an attack, he said.

The dinosaur also bears no bite marks, which mammals often leave on scavenged bodies.

While it is rare for mammals to prey on animals so much larger than them, Mallon said one example was how wolverines had been observed hunting far-larger caribou.

It was not possible to tell from the fossil if Repenomamus hunted solo or in a pack, he said, adding that either was possible.

The almost entirely complete skeletons were found in China’s northeastern Liaoning province in 2012.

They were discovered at a site nicknamed “Chinese Pompeii” because of how many dinosaurs and other animals have been found preserved by volcanic debris there, similar to the ancient Roman city.

The first fossil suggesting that mammals ate dinosaurs was found at the Chinese site in 2005. It showed a baby Psittacosaurus in the stomach of a Repenomamus.

But the new fossil is the first piece of evidence that “there were at least some feisty mammals around during the Cretaceous… capable of taking down an adult dinosaur,” Mallon said.

The “once-in-a-lifetime” fossil is being exhibited at a museum attached to a primary school in the Chinese city of Weihai, he added.

The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

In this article:Archaeology, Dinosaurs, Mammals, Science
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian actress Margot Robbie will play 'Barbie' on the big screen, and the movie is sure to be a money spinner for theaters and companies doing high-profile collaborations Australian actress Margot Robbie will play 'Barbie' on the big screen, and the movie is sure to be a money spinner for theaters and companies doing high-profile collaborations

Business

Pretty in pink: ‘Barbie’ marketing blitz hits fever pitch

Toy maker Mattel, who first unveiled the iconic doll in 1959, has reached about 100 licensing agreements.

14 hours ago
The proposal would cap the price of at least 80 percent of the electricity consumed by energy-intensive industries in Germany The proposal would cap the price of at least 80 percent of the electricity consumed by energy-intensive industries in Germany

Tech & Science

Clean energy technology wins top award for engineering innovation

This technology means that just one cell is enough to light a room; and a domestic microwave-sized block of cells could harness enough power...

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The real reason for anti-remote working – Office property prices

You can either go broke or do remote work. Game over.

4 hours ago

Entertainment

Taylor Swift sets women’s record for most number one albums

Taylor Swift now has more number one albums than any other female artist in history following the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

15 hours ago