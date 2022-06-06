Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Mali junta sets two-year delay until civilian rule

Mali’s military rulers announced on Monday they would delay until March 2024 a return to civilian rule following double coups.

Published

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita looks on at members of the Malian Armed Forces after his swearing in ceremony in Bamako in June 2021
Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita looks on at members of the Malian Armed Forces after his swearing in ceremony in Bamako in June 2021 - Copyright afp/AFP Erika SANTELICES
Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita looks on at members of the Malian Armed Forces after his swearing in ceremony in Bamako in June 2021 - Copyright afp/AFP Erika SANTELICES

Mali’s military rulers announced on Monday they would delay until March 2024 a return to civilian rule following double coups that have been denounced by countries in the region and foreign powers.

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita signed a decree read out on state television saying that “the duration of the transition is fixed at 24 months (from) March 26, 2022”.

Mali has undergone two military coups since August 2020, when the army ousted elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Its military rulers had pledged to return power to civilians by February 2022 but subsequently extended the timetable, incurring regional sanctions.

Mali is struggling under those sanctions imposed by other countries in West Africa for its perceived foot-dragging over restoring civilian rule.

Anger at the mounting toll in the country’s battle against jihadists unleashed protests against Keita, paving the way for the coup by disgruntled army officers in August 2020.

A second de-facto coup occurred in May 2021, when strongman Goita pushed out an interim civilian government and took over the presidency.

The violence gripping Mali since 2012 has involved attacks by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State group, but also an assortment of self-declared militias and bandits.

In this article:Mali, Politics, Transition
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russia’s Great Anti-Patriotic War; fighting for the wealth of criminals, not Russia

The decay is the system. There is no “Russia” as such anymore.

11 hours ago
Authorities rescued 31 passengers and crew and found four bodies, with the remaining 15 missing passengers declared dead on Monday Authorities rescued 31 passengers and crew and found four bodies, with the remaining 15 missing passengers declared dead on Monday

World

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off

The death toll of a ferry sinking in Indonesian waters rose to 19 on Monday.

14 hours ago

World

Climate talks test global resolve on warming

Negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Bonn Monday for climate talks tasked with tackling global warming.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

The future direction of DevOps

DevOps lifecycles need to be more efficient and highly observable in order for developers to better fix problems and optimize systems.

19 hours ago