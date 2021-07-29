Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Malaysian PM digs in after royal rebuke sparks calls to quit

Published

Key Malaysian party withdraws support for embattled PM
The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition has withdrawn support for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin - Copyright AFP/File Mohd RASFAN
The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition has withdrawn support for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin - Copyright AFP/File Mohd RASFAN
Patrick Lee

Malaysia’s embattled leader defended his actions Thursday as he faced calls to quit after rare criticism from the king, who accused his government of misleading parliament over coronavirus laws.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin leads a scandal-plagued coalition that seized power last year without an election, but his government is on the verge of collapse after allies withdrew support.

Parliament convened this week after a months-long suspension under a state of emergency — ostensibly to fight the virus, but which critics said was a gambit by Muhyiddin to cling to power.

On Monday, the law minister told the legislature the emergency would end on August 1 and that several regulations enacted under it were being cancelled.

But angry rival MPs claimed Muhyiddin was just seeking to dodge a vote that could test his support — and it was not clear the monarch had agreed to revoke the laws, as required under the constitution.

On Thursday the royal palace confirmed the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had not given his consent, and said that he expressed his “great disappointment”.

The announcement about cancelling the regulations was “inaccurate and confused the members of parliament”, said a statement from the palace.

It “did not just fail to respect the principles of the sovereignty of the law…. but it undermined the functions and powers of his majesty as head of state,” it said.

It is unusual for Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, who is widely revered in the Muslim-majority country, to speak out so forcefully against the government.

Muhyiddin was accused of treason and faced calls from the opposition and some members of his own coalition to quit.

But his office released a statement outlining discussions between the government and the monarch over the regulations, and insisted there had been no need for a parliamentary vote on the laws.

“The government is of the view that all these actions taken are in order and in accordance with the provisions of the law and the federal constitution,” it said, adding people should “remain calm”.

A key ally of Muhyiddin, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob, also said the government still enjoyed the support of more than 110 MPs in the 222-seat lower house.

Muhyiddin has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks with the biggest party in his coalition, the United Malays National Organisation, withdrawing support.

The regulations enacted under the emergency give authorities extra powers to punish virus rule breakers, as well as some other tools to fight the pandemic.

Even when the emergency ends, the country will remain under a strict lockdown as it faces a worsening outbreak.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada border guards vote to go on strike just days before reopening the border with U.S.

Canadian border guards and customs officials voted on Tuesday to go on strike on August 6.

20 hours ago

Life

The theft of scarce water in California is devastating some communities

As an extreme drought grips California, making water increasingly scarce, thieves are making off with billions of gallons of the precious resource.

11 hours ago
Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps

World

Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps

Shelters have been destroyed by floods and landslides - Copyright AFP Tanbir MirajBangladesh has evacuated 10,000 Rohingya from around refugee camps on the Myanmar...

23 hours ago
Peru's president sworn in, vows new constitution Peru's president sworn in, vows new constitution

World

Peru's president sworn in, vows new constitution

Pedro Castillo, 51, became Peru's fifth president in three years - Copyright The White House/AFP HandoutFrancisco JARALeftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru’s...

19 hours ago