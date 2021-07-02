Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Malaysian news site ordered to pay $130,000 in defamation case

Published

Malaysian news site ordered to pay $130,000 in defamation case
A leading Malaysian news site was ordered to pay over $130,000 after losing a defamation case against an Australian mining company - Copyright AFP/File Mohd RASFAN
A leading Malaysian news site was ordered to pay over $130,000 after losing a defamation case against an Australian mining company - Copyright AFP/File Mohd RASFAN

A leading Malaysian news site was ordered on Friday to pay over $130,000 after losing a defamation case against a mining company, adding to concerns about worsening freedom of expression.

Malaysiakini was sued by Raub Australian Gold Mining, which claimed articles and videos published in 2012 about pollution allegedly linked to the firm’s operations were defamatory.

The now-defunct company’s suit was initially dismissed in 2016, but an appeal court found in favour of the firm two years later.

On Friday, the country’s top court upheld the appeal court’s ruling, and ordered the popular independent portal to pay 550,000 ringgit ($132,000) in damages and costs. 

In a 3-2 majority ruling, the court said Malaysiakini had failed to report the story “in a fair, disinterested and neutral way”. 

The site had failed to take steps to verify the content of the articles, the court said, adding: “This is irresponsible rather than responsible journalism.”

But Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan criticised the ruling as a blow for public interest journalism, and said the site’s journalists had been carrying out their duties by reporting residents’ concerns.

The decision came after Malaysiakini, which has made a name for itself reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite, was fined in February after being convicted of contempt of court. 

That case related to readers’ comments posted under an article on the site critical of the judiciary, and sparked alarm about worsening press freedoms.

Malaysiakini has faced continual attacks since its founding in 1999, from police raids to criminal prosecutions, but remains hugely popular in a country where much of the traditional media is government-linked.

Independent media, opposition politicians and activists have come under increasing pressure since a scandal-plagued coalition took power last year following the collapse of a reformist administration.

In this article:

You may also like:

Doves and fighter jets: China's Communists mark their centenary Doves and fighter jets: China's Communists mark their centenary

World

Op-Ed: China builds 100 new missile silos – The new Qing Dynasty and very old ideas in plain sight

Trying to reinvent China as a Qing Dynasty-style central civilisation surrounded by barbarians won't work either. Imperial China misread the world badly and continuously.

16 hours ago
Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse

Life

Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Florida deemed at risk of collapse

Note the Welcome sign in front of the Kissimmee (Amtrak station), a former Atlantic Coast Line Railroad depot in Kissimme, Florida. Image - DanTD...

16 hours ago
Lytton, B.C. has the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada Lytton, B.C. has the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada

Life

Canadian town that recorded record-breaking temperature is now on fire

A small B.C. village that endured the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Canada for days on end this week was engulfed in flames Wednesday.

21 hours ago
From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro 2020 raises fears of new virus spread From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro 2020 raises fears of new virus spread

World

From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro 2020 raises fears of new virus spread

England supporters celebrate their team's win over Germany at Wembley - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Dominic LipinskiJérôme RASETTIAs Euro 2020 heads towards its conclusion, and ever...

21 hours ago