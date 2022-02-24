Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Malawi polio immunisation starts next month after outbreak

Published

Health alert: Polio can be prevented by a cheap and highly effective vaccine
Health alert: Polio can be prevented by a cheap and highly effective vaccine - Copyright AFP Daniel LEAL
Health alert: Polio can be prevented by a cheap and highly effective vaccine - Copyright AFP Daniel LEAL

Malawi said Thursday it will launch a nationwide polio vaccination campaign next month following the detection of its first case in 30 years and Africa’s first in five years.

The southern African country announced the discovery of a wild poliovirus case a week ago in a four-year girl.

The child had not been fully immunised, according to the World Health Organization’s representative in Malawi, Janet Kayita.

Authorities are now rushing to inoculate nearly three million children aged under five years.

“The upcoming polio vaccination campaign in four weeks’ time… will target around 2.9 million children across the country,” Malawi’s health ministry director, Queen Dube, told AFP.

Malawi has placed an order of around 14 million doses of vaccines.

The vaccination is expected to extend beyond Malawi’s borders, targeting selected districts in neighbouring countries, she said.

Dube said an emergency meeting of international health regulators was due on Monday and may recommend mandatory vaccination for travellers to Malawi to help curb the spread of the virus.

UNICEF’s representative in Malawi, Rudolf Schwenk, on Tuesday described the outbreak “a very serious situation”.

“We have to collectively take quick action because it’s a national emergency,” he said at a news conference. 

President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a national health emergency.

Laboratory analysis showed that the detected strain is linked to one that has been circulating in Sindh Province in Pakistan. 

Dube said it was “difficult” to establish how the Malawian child became infected.

Polio, an acutely contagious virus which attacks the spinal cord and causes irreversible paralysis in children, remains endemic in Pakistan and its neighbour Afghanistan.

The disease can be prevented with a highly effective and very cheap vaccine.

Africa was declared free of indigenous wild polio in August 2020 after an exhaustive immunisation campaign.

No polio cases had occurred on the continent for the previous four years — the threshold for eradication.

In this article:Africa, Health, malawi, Polio, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was reported as making the comments to military officials in London Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was reported as making the comments to military officials in London

World

UK defence minister says Putin has ‘gone full tonto’

Russian President Putin has "gone full tonto" by ordering his troops into two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, Britain's defence secretary said.

22 hours ago
The assailant is seen with his arm around the neck of a man he took hostage during a robbery at the Apple Store in Amsterdam The assailant is seen with his arm around the neck of a man he took hostage during a robbery at the Apple Store in Amsterdam

World

Hostage in Amsterdam drama hailed as ‘hero’

Police hailed a hostage held by a gunman in an Apple store in Amsterdam as a hero after he helped end the tense, hours-long...

21 hours ago
Russian forces are taking part in joint military exercises with the military in Ukraine's neighbour Belarus Russian forces are taking part in joint military exercises with the military in Ukraine's neighbour Belarus

World

Russian missile strikes and invasion of Ukraine accelerating

Active combat is now underway. across Ukraine..

5 hours ago
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the General Assembly 58th plenary meeting in New York on February 23, 2022, on the Russia-Ukraine crisis UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the General Assembly 58th plenary meeting in New York on February 23, 2022, on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

World

UN chief, Ukraine FM warn of dire global impact of a Russian invasion

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the body that "our world is facing a moment of peril" over Ukraine's crisis with Russia.

20 hours ago