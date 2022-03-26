Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Making trade easier: Costa-Rican customs adopts blockchain

The blockchain process enables data to be recorded in a secure digital format. This provides real-time information on transactions.

Published

The world's three biggest container shipping groups including Denmark's Maersk have said they are suspending non-essential deliveries to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine
The world's three biggest container shipping groups including Denmark's Maersk have said they are suspending non-essential deliveries to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Nhac NGUYEN
The world's three biggest container shipping groups including Denmark's Maersk have said they are suspending non-essential deliveries to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Nhac NGUYEN

Is blockchain now an established part of the supply chain industry? Things appear to be heading in that direction. This includes acceptance by state officials as to the importance of digital ledgers.

READ MORE: FDA drug supply chain pilot project spurs blockchain advancements

Blockchain is based on digital technology and it is a form of software that provides a digital ledger system for records and log transactions, by grouping them into chronologically ordered blocks.

Such a system has been adopted by the Costa Rican Customs Authority, who will integrate a blockchain underpinned platform and use this to review containerized shipment events and transportation documents, including bills of landing. The technology has been provided by the company TradeLens.

The new technology enables key information to be recorded digitally within specific data fields in transportation documents. The aims are two-fold: To make trade easier for compliant companies doing business in the country while and the same time assisting in the identification of fraudulent activities.

The blockchain process enables data to be recorded in a secure digital format. This provides real-time information on transactions between different parties, in records that cannot be altered.

Security is strengthened via the “blocks” on the blockchain being made up of digital pieces of information, which store information about transactions, say the date, time, and transaction price.

A further advantage, for the industry as a whole, is through the sharing of time-critical events which will allow importers and exporters in Costa Rica to gain access to earlier information and better plan logistic operations.

In a statement, Gerardo Bolaños, General Director of Customs said: “Customs of Costa Rica is excited to explore the benefits that blockchain can offer local importers and exporters. Collaborating with an ecosystem that already exists within the TradeLens platform allows us to review this new technology quickly and easily. Making it easier for legitimate international trade with Costa Rica is an important joint goal of this evaluation.”

Such technology sets out to improve the process for network participants and to modernize the industry across the global trade ecosystem.

In this article:Blockchain, Costa rica, Cryptocurrency, Database Encryption Market growth, Supply chain
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Thousands of Russians rally against Putin in Prague

Thousands of largely Russian protesters rallied against President Vladimir Putin in central Prague on Saturday.

3 mins ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine media coverage — Euphemisms uber alles ad nauseam, but…?

The coverage of the Ukraine war has now reached an astonishing level of prim and proper euphemism.

19 hours ago
Diss in eastern England has rallied to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion Diss in eastern England has rallied to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion

World

English town sends message to Putin, Ukrainian refugees

A peaceful market town in the east of England is uniting for Ukraine, sending aid trucks, prepping beds for refugees.

15 hours ago

World

Historic German ‘rail bridge’ aids war-ravaged Ukraine

The convoy rolls slowly out of the heart of Berlin, its eight cars tethered to a bright red locomotive. Destination: Ukraine.

6 hours ago