Major news networks halt reporting in Russia after a new law passed by Parliament

Ekho Mosvky, a liberal-leaning radio station, said it was shutting down after being taken off air over Ukraine war coverage - Copyright AFP Abdul MAJEED

Russia’s government moved Friday to suppress free speech and criticism of its invasion of Ukraine, passing a law punishing those who promote what authorities deem as “fake news” about the Russian military with 15 years in prison.

Bloomberg, CNN, BBC, Canada’s CBC, and CBS have all stopped their journalists from reporting in Russia, and it’s unclear if or when they’ll resume news operations, according to Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the new law that was passed earlier in the day by Russia’s parliament.

“Literally by tomorrow, this law will force punishment — and very tough punishment — on those who lied and made statements which discredited our armed forces,” Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia’s State Duma legislative body, said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the “new legislation appeared to criminalize the process of independent journalism.” Mr. Davie did confirm that the news outlet would not stop reporting about the country, reports CNET. “Our BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia.”

Shortly after, the BBC announced it will provide its international news website on the dark web via a Tor browser to circumvent Russian censorship and give citizens access, including its Russian, Arabic, and Persian foreign language editions.

The BBC had also re-activated its shortwave radio broadcasts to send its programming across the Russian border via a different medium than the internet.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a spokesman for the cable network said in a statement.

Bloomberg News also announced it was suspending its coverage in Russia as a result of the new law.

“The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country,” the company said in its own statement Friday evening.

“Russia’s government is also blocking access to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’s citizens rely on to access independent information and opinion,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement released on Friday, Reuters reported.