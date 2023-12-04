Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Magnitude 6.9 quake latest to rattle southern Philippines

AFP

Published

Patients are evacuated from a hospital in Butuan City after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines
Patients are evacuated from a hospital in Butuan City after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines - Copyright AFP John MACDOUGALL
Patients are evacuated from a hospital in Butuan City after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines - Copyright AFP John MACDOUGALL
Ara Eugenio and Cecil Morella

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines early Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, the latest in a slew of strong quakes all concentrated in the same area.

Monday’s quake hit just before 4:00 am local time, (2000 GMT Sunday), at a depth of 30 kilometres (18 miles), about 72 kilometres northeast of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island. 

That followed a magnitude 6.6 earthquake on Sunday and a deadly magnitude 7.6 quake Saturday in the same region, which had briefly triggered a tsunami alert. 

At least two people were killed and several were injured after Saturday’s quake, authorities said. It was followed by a series of aftershocks of magnitudes exceeding 6.0 through Sunday, according to the USGS.

“The quake was brief, it lasted around six seconds, but the shaking was quite strong,” said Allan Luna, a disaster officer in Cagwait municipality, about 35 kilometres from the epicentre of Monday’s tremor. 

“The other night people panicked. But this morning, since they’ve experienced a similar quake already, they calmly went out of their houses and stayed outdoors for around an hour.”

Hinatuan police Staff Sergeant Joseph Lambo said Sunday evening’s quake sent people rushing out of their homes again. 

“They were panicking due to the memory of the previous night’s quake,” Lambo told AFP.

Saturday’s quake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific region and sent residents along the east coast of Mindanao fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground.

– Collapsed wall kills man –

Some walls and roads cracked while a number of flimsy homes crumpled and the roof of an outdoor court collapsed, but there have been no reports of major damage so far, disaster officials in the quake-affected region have told AFP. 

A 30-year-old man died in Bislig City, in Surigao del Sur province, when a wall inside his house fell on top of him, said local disaster official Pacifica Pedraverde. 

A pregnant woman was killed in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, the national disaster agency said, without providing details. 

Two people suffered minor injuries from falling debris in Tandag City, about 100 kilometres north of Bislig, an official said.

The Philippine seismology institute initially warned of a “destructive tsunami” after the first quake Saturday, expecting “life threatening” waves, though none occurred and the warning later ended.

Small swells were reported as far away as Japan’s eastern Pacific coast, where a tsunami warning was also briefly in effect. Palau, a western Pacific archipelago located about 900 kilometres off Mindanao, reported no impact.

The recent earthquakes came about two weeks after a 6.7 magnitude tremor hit Mindanao, killing at least nine people, shaking buildings and causing part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse. 

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans.

In this article:Earthquake, Philippines
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto next week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

3 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Only 3.8% of US businesses actually use AI — Is the hype selling at all?

Caution is human nature, and that’s what these Census Bureau figures mean.

17 hours ago
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department

Business

Op-Ed: AI job losses show how little employers know about the jobs

You may have just bought a cow that basically does nothing, and does it badly.

49 mins ago
Former US Vice President Al Gore said COP28 will only be a success if nations agree to phase out fossil fuels Former US Vice President Al Gore said COP28 will only be a success if nations agree to phase out fossil fuels

Business

At COP28, Al Gore takes aim at host UAE’s emissions

Armed with satellite images of pipelines, former US VP and climate champion Al Gore singled out the emissions of the UAE at the COP28.

21 hours ago