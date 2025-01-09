Connect with us

Macron welcomes ‘crucial election’ of new Lebanon president

AFP

Published

France urged Lebanon to form a strong government following Aoun's election
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the “crucial election” by Lebanese lawmakers of army chief Joseph Aoun as president after a two-year vacuum at the top, calling his victory an opportunity for reform in the country.

Aoun faces the daunting tasks of overseeing a ceasefire in south Lebanon and naming a prime minister able to lead reforms demanded by international creditors to save the country from its worst economic crisis in history.

He is widely seen as the preferred pick of army backer the United States, as well as regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia.

Aoun is perceived as being best placed to maintain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Shiite militant group Hezbollah after a devastating war this autumn.

“Congratulations to President Joseph Aoun on this crucial election,” Macron wrote on X.

“It paves the way for reform and the restoration of Lebanon’s sovereignty and prosperity,” he added.

France’s foreign ministry on Thursday urged the formation of a strong government, saying Aoun’s election “opens a new page for the Lebanese.

“France has always stood by Lebanon and the Lebanese people. It will continue to do so,” the ministry added.

Aoun said he would call for parliamentary consultations as soon as possible on naming a new prime minister and vowed the state would have a “monopoly on arms”.

The Mediterranean country has been without a president since the term of Michel Aoun — unrelated to his successor — ended in October 2022.

