Macron meets Trudeau in Canada as both face political setbacks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to his official residence in Ottawa, Canada, September 25, 2024 - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN

Valérie LEROUX

French President Emmanuel Macron, fresh from his own political struggles back home, meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the wake of the Canadian leader’s survival of a no-confidence vote.

Macron, who arrived late Wednesday from New York where he had spoken at the United Nations, was received by his host at the Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, for a working dinner.

Trudeau, who appeared without a tie and relaxed on the steps of his home, had just escaped censure in a motion filed by his main rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

The prime minister and his guest, who both embodied a new generation of young, optimistic leaders, are now experiencing similar political headwinds.

At the G7 summit in Italy, shortly after Macron’s election in May 2017, their apparent chumminess — dubbed a diplomatic “bromance” — spurred many a headline.

But seven years later, Macron is in a weakened position, having lost legislative elections that he himself called, forcing him to share power with a right-wing prime minister.

Trudeau, abandoned by his main leftist ally, is now highly unpopular and remains at the mercy of other motions of censure, just like his French counterpart Michel Barnier.

The two beleaguered leaders decided to emphasize the strategic partnership between their two countries, focusing on their French-language ties and joint approaches to the development of artificial intelligence.

“Canada is an extremely close country, one of the closest outside the European Union,” commented the French presidency ahead of the visit.

– ‘Vive le Quebec’ –

Macron will discuss on Thursday morning the revival of the French language and culture in Canada, beyond Quebec, with stakeholders in this field, a week before a Francophonie Summit in France. Quebec is the only Canadian province with a French-speaking majority.

The goal is to “make the private sector contribute to strengthening our actions in the Francophonie, including education, the opening of new schools,” the Elysee said, promising announcements on the matter.

Macron will then meet Trudeau for official talks in Ottawa, followed by a lunch on artificial intelligence, in which the prime minister will also participate, and a joint press conference in Montreal, which has a large French community of nearly 200,000 people.

Canada is a country at the forefront of AI, which is of particular interest to Paris, a few months before a summit on the subject in February in France.

Macron will also praise “the attractiveness of France” to Canadian investors, as he did on Tuesday in New York during discussions with big names in finance, the Elysee said.

Political instability and debates on tax increases in France are causing growing concern in the economic world, including internationally.

The French president will also meet with the premier of Quebec, Francois Legault. The meeting will take place in Montreal.

In 1967, it was from the balcony of Montreal City Hall that French leader Charles de Gaulle launched the slogan of Quebec separatists: “Long live a free Quebec!”, angering Ottawa.