Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Macron begins Canada visit focused on French connection and AI

AFP

Published

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to his private residence in Ottawa, Canada
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to his private residence in Ottawa, Canada - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to his private residence in Ottawa, Canada - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Canada Wednesday evening for a visit that will focus on the promotion of French language and artificial intelligence.

During the trip, his second since his visit in 2018 for a G7 summit, Macron will hold several meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa and then in Montreal.

For France, “Canada is an extremely close country, one of the closest outside the European Union,” the French presidency said in a statement ahead of the trip.

Macron will discuss the promotion of the French language and culture in Canada beyond the Francophone province of Quebec.

Macron will have an official meeting with Trudeau in Ottawa, followed by a lunch devoted to artificial intelligence, and then a joint news conference in Montreal, which has a large French community of nearly 200,000 people.

Already active in the AI sector, Canada is of particular interest to Macron ahead of a summit on the technology in France in February.

Macron is also expected to praise “the attractiveness of France” to Canadian investors, according to the Elysee Palace.

Macron and Trudeau, who embodied a new generation of young leaders when they came to power, are now experiencing similar political setbacks.

Macron lost the legislative elections that he called this year and is now forced to share power with a right-wing Prime Minister.

And Trudeau on Wednesday survived a vote of no confidence as the popularity of his Liberal government has waned after nine years in office.

In this article:Canada, Diplomacy, France, Politics, Science
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Actress and singer Lady Gaga at the premiere of her new movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in Venice Actress and singer Lady Gaga at the premiere of her new movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in Venice

Entertainment

Lady Gaga plants lipstick smile on ‘Mona Lisa’ in Louvre clip

Lady Gaga comes face to face with the "Mona Lisa" in the Louvre and plants a lipstick smile on her face in a new...

10 hours ago
US presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose campaign says it has been told of threats by Iran to assassinate him US presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose campaign says it has been told of threats by Iran to assassinate him

World

US intel warns of Iran threats to assassinate Trump: campaign

US presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose campaign says it has been told of threats by Iran to assassinate him - Copyright AFP Zain JAAFARSarah...

23 hours ago
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is aiming for a package of measures to shore up the carmaker Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is aiming for a package of measures to shore up the carmaker

Business

Volkswagen crisis pits homegrown leaders against each other

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume is aiming for a package of measures to shore up the carmaker - Copyright AFP Tobias SCHWARZLéa PERNELLEVolkswagen managers and...

21 hours ago
Demi Lovato, star and director of 'Child Star' on Hulu Demi Lovato, star and director of 'Child Star' on Hulu

Entertainment

Demi Lovato talks about ‘Child Star’ film, career-defining moments, and success

Pop star Demi Lovato chatted about her new documentary film "Child Star," shared her career-defining moments, and offered advice for young and aspiring artists...

21 hours ago