Low expectations in Beijing ahead of Trump’s second coming

Matthew WALSH

Chinese people on the streets of Beijing said Monday they were keeping expectations low ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, as his second White House stint could push China-US ties into a new era of uncertainty.

Trump has long blamed China for a host of American social ills and vowed a hardline approach towards Beijing after he returns to the White House.

But he has also said he is open to talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a leader he has long openly admired, and the two spoke by phone Friday vowing to improve ties.

Residents of the Chinese capital said they expected more of the same from the mercurial former property magnate as his second term begins.

“To start with, he talks about putting America first. And he also fought a trade war with China. These are the two things that left the deepest impression on me,” Zhang Yu, 44, said.

“Of course as Chinese people we hope to put China first,” the IT worker told AFP outside a McDonald’s in downtown Beijing.

“He’s been fighting (trade wars) for years, but it’s never brought any benefit to either country or to the world,” Zhang said.

“I personally feel it might be better to cooperate with everyone as soon as possible.”

During his first term in office, Trump blamed China for the decline of American manufacturing and angered Beijing by calling the pathogen that causes Covid-19 the “Chinese virus”.

He also imposed onerous tariffs on Chinese imports — measures largely preserved by his successor Joe Biden.

– Disputes ‘inevitable’ –

Ahead of his return to the White House, Trump has pledged to ratchet up levies even further, adding to unease in the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing has struggled to stimulate consumption in a slowing economy that has long relied on exports to deliver consistent growth.

Dai, a university student who asked to be identified by his surname only, said China “should be mentally prepared to continue fighting a trade war with America and deal with these economic fluctuations”.

“I don’t think the relationship between the US and China is going to improve… (but) I hope it won’t be too intense,” the 22-year-old told AFP.

“Disputes are inevitable… it’s not very realistic to say that there can be peace between China and the US.”

Dai said he had noticed the price of some goods increase during Trump’s first term, but the impact on his life had been minimal.

“I think Trump is quite a shrewd person. Of course, he cultivates an image in public of being a man of the people,” he said.

Despite his brash pre-election rhetoric towards Beijing, many in China still admire Trump for his strongman image, perceived business acumen and irreverent manner.

Still, dozens approached by AFP declined to share their views on him at a time of heightened political sensitivity around China-US ties.

Outside a ritzy Beijing shopping mall, a middle-aged woman waved away reporters asking for an interview.

“The only reliable thing about Trump is that you can never rely on him,” she said.