Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Los Angeles fire evacuees face price gouging

AFP

Published

A man waters the front of his house as smoke and flames from the Palisades Fire burn toward the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles
A man waters the front of his house as smoke and flames from the Palisades Fire burn toward the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles - Copyright AFP AGUSTIN PAULLIER
A man waters the front of his house as smoke and flames from the Palisades Fire burn toward the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles - Copyright AFP AGUSTIN PAULLIER
Romain FONSEGRIVES

Five days after an inferno razed Pacific Palisades, Maya Lieberman is desperate to find somewhere to live. But unscrupulous landlords who are jacking up prices are making it hard.

“The price gouging is going haywire, it’s obscene,” the 50-year-old stylist told AFP.

“I can’t find anywhere for us to go.”

Huge fires that have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday have levelled whole neighborhoods, turning swathes of the city to ash.

More than 150,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes as authorities try to keep down a death toll that has already reached 16.

One blaze devastated Pacific Palisades, an upmarket enclave that was home to celebrities like Billy Crystal and Kate Beckinsale, which — until this week — was some of the most desirable real estate in the United States.

With the area now under a compulsory evacuation order, even those whose homes survived the inferno need to go elsewhere for the forseeable future.

The higher-than-average incomes of people forced to leave homes there appears to have tempted chancers, who see the opportunity to make money from others’ misery.

“We put in an application at a house… that was listed at $17,000 a month, and they told us if we didn’t pay $30,000, we weren’t going to get it,” Lieberman said.

“They told me they have people ready to offer more and pay cash. It’s absolutely insane.”

– Illegal –

Similar stories of apparent price gouging abound.

“I have friends who booked a hotel outside Los Angeles, and when they arrived there, they were asked for a higher price,” said TV producer Alex Smith, who has been forced to leave his home.

The sharp practice has drawn the ire of California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, who warned Saturday there are laws against it.

“Price gouging is illegal. We will not stand for it. We will hold you accountable. We will prosecute,” he told reporters, adding those found guilty could land themselves a year in jail.

Once a state of emergency is declared — as it has been for the out-of-control fires — vendors cannot increase their prices by more than 10 percent.

That applies to small businesses as well as to mega companies whose automated tools use supply and demand to set the cost of everything from hotel stays to concert tickets.

“If those algorithms lead to prices higher after the declaration of emergency than before, by more than 10 percent, you’re violating the law,” he said.

“You need to figure out how to adjust your prices consistent with the law. And if that means departing from your algorithm, depart from your algorithm.”

For Brian, a retiree who has been sleeping in his car since the evacuation order was raised, the short term rules protecting against price gouging are almost beside the point.

The 69-year-old, who did not want to give his full name, has been living in a rent-controlled studio apartment in Pacific Palisades for two decades.

That has now gone, along with it the guarantee that his rent cannot rise.

His pension, he fears, will not stretch far in a city where rents have doubled in the last 10 years — a problem likely to be exacerbated by the sudden rush of people needing somewhere new to live.

“I’m back on the market with tens of thousands of people,” he said.

“That doesn’t bode well.”

In this article:California, Fire, gouging, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The remains of townhomes destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie behind an advertising sign in Altadena, California The remains of townhomes destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie behind an advertising sign in Altadena, California

Business

Devastating LA fires expected to push up insurance premiums

The fires ravaging upmarket Los Angeles districts Pacific Palisades and Malibu will be the most expensive ever to hit California.

24 hours ago
Sofia Benlemmane, a Franco-Algerian influencer arrested as part of an investigation into online hate videos, will stand trial in March Sofia Benlemmane, a Franco-Algerian influencer arrested as part of an investigation into online hate videos, will stand trial in March

Social Media

Franco-Algerian influencer accused of spreading hate messages to stand trial in March

Followed on TikTok and Facebook by more than 300,000 people, she is accused of spreading hate messages and threats against Internet users.

17 hours ago
Demonstrators protesting against Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party carry flags saying 'Not up for Nazis' Demonstrators protesting against Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party carry flags saying 'Not up for Nazis'

World

Protests delay start of German far-right party’s key meet

Demonstrators protesting against Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party carry flags saying 'Not up for Nazis' - Copyright AFP ADITYA AJIA key congress...

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Galaxy growth halted by supermassive black holes

Supermassive Black Holes halt the rapid construction in an ancient celestial city - elliptical galaxies.

6 hours ago