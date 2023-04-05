Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Look brave’: Children taught bullfighting at Venezuelan torero school

AFP

Published

Cesar Paredes, 9, is learning the tricks of the bullfighting trade at a special school in Venezuela
Cesar Paredes, 9, is learning the tricks of the bullfighting trade at a special school in Venezuela - Copyright AFP Liliana RIVAS
Cesar Paredes, 9, is learning the tricks of the bullfighting trade at a special school in Venezuela - Copyright AFP Liliana RIVAS
Liliana RIVAS

Nine-year-old Cesar Paredes enters the bullring impeccably dressed in his traditional Venezuelan bullfighter’s suit, pink cape neatly folded over one arm, to the ovation of an enthusiastic crowd.

He may be small, but he has big dreams of becoming a matador.

Paredes is one of 17 children aged six to 14 — one of them a girl — learning the tricks of the bullfighting trade at a torero school in Merida, a city in the Venezuelan Andes where the tradition persists despite protests by animal rights campaigners.

One day “I want to leave (the ring) through the big door as a great bullfighter,” the boy told AFP.

It is in Cesar’s blood: his older brother is a bullfighter and their pursuit is encouraged by their mother, an avid fan of the controversial pastime.

Bullfighting is an income generator for Merida, with continued high attendance despite a long-running economic crisis that has severely diluted Venezuelans’ purchasing power and caused a mass exodus.

– ‘Look brave’ –

Cesar and his classmates are taken through their paces by retired torero Mauro Pereira, 73, who gives three-hour classes outside of school time.

The pupils learn the correct posture and how to extend their arms as they swish the cape in the direction of the bull.

They take turns playing the animal, pretending to charge with fake horns.

The children also learn how to “look brave” as they confront the bull, and how to bend their knees in a fall in order to get up again quickly and avoid being trampled.

“We can’t hesitate, we have to be determined and also have to show respect,” said Leonardo Rangel, a 14-year-old among Pereira’s pupils.

“When you start, you don’t win… from the get-go. It happens step by step. You have to practice to be good,” he told AFP.

– ‘We want to fight’ –

In February, Pereira’s pupils attended an inter-school bullfighting contest in Merida.

But they had to leave disappointed.

An order from a local court prohibited minors from taking part in the event, or even being near bullfights in which older trainee matadors participated.

“The children shouted ‘We want to fight!’, but they would not let them,” lamented Maritza Arias, Cesar’s mother. 

“It was very painful to have them removed from the stands.”

The boy was allowed only to take part in a presentation of matador skills, without a bull anywhere near. 

“I am very proud to see my children in this, when things go well it becomes a discipline, it is art for me,” says Arias, 47.

– ‘Killing of a living being’ –

But just as the love for bullfighting endures in parts of Venezuela, so does opposition to it.

Parliament is examining a law against animal abuse that could outlaw the practice.

As the law currently stands, it is up to municipalities to regulate events involving animals. Cities like Caracas and Maracaibo have banned bullfighting.

“I criticize those who go to a bullring to witness the killing of a living being,” said Johan Sanchez, co-director of the Napda Foundation which campaigns against the practice.

“We have to educate future generations to save” the bulls, he added.

But for Pereira, bullfighting is part of “a culture thousands of years old.”  

“The fighting bull was created to die with honor and bravery in a bullring,” he argued.

Seven countries apart from Venezuela still allow bullfighting: France, Spain, Portugal, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru, sometimes with restrictions.

In this article:bullfighting, Culture, Tradition, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Data privacy concerns drive Italy to ban ChatGPT

Chatbot technology raises a lot of issues and risks that go beyond privacy.

10 hours ago
US officials criminally charged the head of a startup who allegedly defrauded JPMorgan in the course of a $175 million sale to the banking giant US officials criminally charged the head of a startup who allegedly defrauded JPMorgan in the course of a $175 million sale to the banking giant

Business

US unveils fraud case against CEO of startup bought by JPMorgan Chase

US officials criminally charged the head of a startup who allegedly defrauded JPMorgan in the course of a $175 million sale to the banking...

19 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged against hasty new rules in the wake of the latest banking crisis JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged against hasty new rules in the wake of the latest banking crisis

Business

Latest banking crisis will be felt for years: JPMorgan Chase CEO

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged against hasty new rules in the wake of the latest banking crisis - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. FALLONWhile...

22 hours ago
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on the right, at a joint press conference with his Kurdish counterpart Masrour Barzani in Baghdad Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on the right, at a joint press conference with his Kurdish counterpart Masrour Barzani in Baghdad

Business

Iraq, Kurdish region sign accord to resume oil exports

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on the right, at a joint press conference with his Kurdish counterpart Masrour Barzani in Baghdad - Copyright...

23 hours ago