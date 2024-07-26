Long queues, ticketing problems ahead of Paris opening ceremony

Queues were long to get into the opening ceremony - Copyright AFP GIORGIO VIERA

Thousands of spectators faced long queues and ticketing problems as they arrived for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the River Seine on Friday.

Many gates opened an hour late and at least one opened two hours late because staff had not been delivered scanners enabling them to check tickets.

“The police have been amazing, but the organisation sucks,” said Michael Ohoven, 48, a German film producer, who paid 2,700 euros ($2,930) per ticket for him and his wife.

He had been waiting an hour in front of a closed gate on the left bank of the Seine, not far from the Invalides monument.

One man needed first aid after collapsing while waiting.

“I paid 1,600 euros for my ticket. Honestly, it’s a disgrace,” said Fabienne Guez, 57, who lives in Paris, as she waited for information.

When the gates finally opened at 5:30 pm -– two hours before the start of the show -– heavy rain began to fall.

“We just hope we’re going to get in before 11:00 pm,” grumbled Stephane Panol, a 58-year-old Parisian stuck near the Musee d’Orsay, which hosts the largest collection of Impressionist paintings in the world.

“All those with tickets will eventually get in,” reassured his daughter Victoria, 20.

In an ambitious, high-risk departure from past opening ceremonies, up to 7,500 athletes were poised to sail down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of the Seine in an armada of 85 boats.

A huge security perimeter has been erected along both banks of the Seine, guarded around the clock by some of the 45,000 police and paramilitary officers on duty.

Another 10,000 soldiers are adding to the security blanket, along with 22,000 private security guards.

Elsewhere, crowds built up close to the start point of the river parade around the Austerlitz bridge, with shouts of “At last!” when people were allowed through one hour later than expected.

Other long queues were visible close to the Louvre in central Paris.

“It’s crazy,” said Fabrice Dalongeville as he arrived at the back of the line.

The ceremony is a huge logistical challenge with around 100,000 people set to be seated on the lower banks and bridges over the river and another 200,000 with free tickets on the upper banks.

Paris’s police prefecture told AFP that all spectators had gained access to the stands by 7:45 pm, 15 minutes after the start of the ceremony, and said that “no incidents” had been reported.

Emilie Barth, 37, and her partner, came prepared for the forecast inclement weather, wrapped up in navy blue ponchos.

“It’s a one-off moment in life and it’s not the rain that’s going to spoil that,” she said.