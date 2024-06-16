Connect with us

London and Edinburgh amongst world’s most costly cities for parking

The most expensive city was found to be London, followed by Amsterdam, Chicago, Oslo and Edinburgh.
Published

A street in West London. Image © Tim Sandle.
A new study by DiscoverCars.com has revealed the world’s most expensive cities for hourly parking. This considers the average charge of hourly parking in cities across the world, based on 80 of the world’s most populated cities.

Using sources spanning national government websites to local media and parking databases, the findings examined the average charges of hourly on-street parking on non-public holidays. 

From these data, each city was then ranked from highest to lowest based on these charges, to form the top 10.

The most expensive city was found to be London, followed by Amsterdam, Chicago, Oslo and Edinburgh. There were some notable trends that our team at DiscoverCars.com found, including there being a £2.59 difference between the 1st and 10th highest ranking cities.

The charges were ranked from highest to lowest in price, with a top 10 ranking of the most expensive prices created thereafter. 

CapitalCountryAvg Street Parking Cost per Hour, GBP
LondonUnited Kingdom£6.05
AmsterdamNetherlands£5.22
ChicagoUnited States£5.03
OsloNorway£4.86
EdinburghUnited Kingdom£4.55
ViennaAustria£4.12
CopenhagenDenmark£3.90
MelbourneAustralia£3.67
ParisFrance£3.66
RigaLatvia£3.53

All data was configured in May 2024. All monetary figures are shown in GBP (£). All conversion rates were correct at the time of publishing. 

Aleksandrs Buraks, Head of Growth at DiscoverCars.com, says in a statement sent to Digital Journal:  “Looking at the hourly parking charges of cities from across the world’s four corners, we found these insights to be very interesting…Amongst data that might be predictable for some, there’s likely some that may also be unexpected.”

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

