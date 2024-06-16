London and Edinburgh amongst world’s most costly cities for parking

A street in West London. Image © Tim Sandle.

A new study by DiscoverCars.com has revealed the world’s most expensive cities for hourly parking. This considers the average charge of hourly parking in cities across the world, based on 80 of the world’s most populated cities.

Using sources spanning national government websites to local media and parking databases, the findings examined the average charges of hourly on-street parking on non-public holidays.

From these data, each city was then ranked from highest to lowest based on these charges, to form the top 10.

The most expensive city was found to be London, followed by Amsterdam, Chicago, Oslo and Edinburgh. There were some notable trends that our team at DiscoverCars.com found, including there being a £2.59 difference between the 1st and 10th highest ranking cities.

Capital Country Avg Street Parking Cost per Hour, GBP London United Kingdom £6.05 Amsterdam Netherlands £5.22 Chicago United States £5.03 Oslo Norway £4.86 Edinburgh United Kingdom £4.55 Vienna Austria £4.12 Copenhagen Denmark £3.90 Melbourne Australia £3.67 Paris France £3.66 Riga Latvia £3.53

All data was configured in May 2024. All monetary figures are shown in GBP (£). All conversion rates were correct at the time of publishing.

Aleksandrs Buraks, Head of Growth at DiscoverCars.com, says in a statement sent to Digital Journal: “Looking at the hourly parking charges of cities from across the world’s four corners, we found these insights to be very interesting…Amongst data that might be predictable for some, there’s likely some that may also be unexpected.”