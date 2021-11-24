Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid

Published

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi (L), son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registers on November 14 to run in the country's December presidential polls - Copyright AFP Amanuel Sileshi

Libya’s electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, to run in next month’s presidential election.

Wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, Seif al-Islam, who registered to run on November 14, was among 25 candidates whose bids have been rejected, the HNEC commission said in a statement.

It said it rejected the 25 on legal grounds as well as based on information from officials including the public prosecutor, a police chief and the head of the passports and citizenship department.

In a surprise announcement, Seif, whose whereabouts had been kept secret for several months, became the first heavyweight candidate to sign up for the election race.

He had been sentenced to death by a Tripoli court in 2017 for crimes committed during the revolt that toppled his father. He was later pardoned by a rival administration in eastern Libya.

In July, he emerged from years in the shadows and told The New York Times he was planning a political comeback.

In a rare interview, Seif said he wanted to “restore the lost unity” of Libya after a decade of chaos.

Libya’s electoral commission said Tuesday that a total of 98 candidates, including two women, had registered to run in the presidential election scheduled for December 24.

The polls come as Libya seeks to turn a page on a decade of violence that has rocked the oil-rich nation since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed Kadhafi in 2011.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased

Business

Q&A: The need for improved financial literacy is now paramount

Every consumer enters the financial lifecycle at different stages of readiness, so it’s important to meet them where they are, with information they need.

24 hours ago
computer computer

Business

Is low-code security automation the answer to business IT security needs?

Automation will grow beyond the Security Operations Center (SOC) to serve as a system of record for the entire security organization.

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Three new forms of cyberattack to be worried about in 2022

Are we heading towards a new fertile hunting ground for scammers?

13 hours ago
EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

World

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism.

23 hours ago