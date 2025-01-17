Connect with us

Less welcoming? U.S. and Canada drop in global mobility rankings

Which countries are the easiest to travel to and live in? A new global mobility index has some answers.

Icy roads in the village of Vittangi, northern Sweden, where temperatures dropped to -38.9 degrees Celsius on January 3, 2024
Icy roads in the village of Vittangi, northern Sweden, where temperatures dropped to -38.9 degrees Celsius on January 3, 2024 - Copyright AFP Jaafar ASHTIYEH
Icy roads in the village of Vittangi, northern Sweden, where temperatures dropped to -38.9 degrees Celsius on January 3, 2024 - Copyright AFP Jaafar ASHTIYEH

Global Citizen Solutions (GCS) updated the Global Passport Index and, at the same time, shaking up traditional notions of global mobility rankings. The guide is designed for travellers, digital nomads, expats, retirees, and investors.

In an era defined by shifting geopolitical sands and the need for safety and opportunity, this index ranks more than visa-free access; it measures Quality of Life, Enhanced Mobility, and Investment Potential.

Sweden claims the top spot, with European countries dominating thanks to their combined strengths in quality of life and robust economic opportunities.

Switzerland climbs to fourth despite high living costs, while Ireland and Luxembourg break into the top ten. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Canada have seen notable declines due to diminishing mobility and quality metrics.

The ranking system provides a multidimensional assessment of a country’s attractiveness for those seeking second citizenship or residency.

The top ten countries are:

1 – Sweden

2 – Germany

3 – Finland

4- Switzerland

5 – The Netherlands

6- United Kingdom

7- Ireland

8- Denmark

9- Luxembourg

10 – Norway

The U.S. and Canada have fallen out of the top 10, with declining scores in both Enhanced Mobility and Quality of Life. At the same time, Ireland and Luxembourg enter the top 10, driven by improvements in both Investment and Mobility.

Countries like Estonia, Japan, and Portugal saw significant upward movement due to enhanced investment prospects, reflecting global shifts in economic policies and mobility trends.

Singapore maintains its top position in both the Mobility and Investment categories reinforcing its strong overall scores across both metrics. However, in the Quality of Life category , it ranks lower compared to those of European nations.

Dr. Laura Madrid, the lead researcher of the Global Citizen Solutions Intelligence Unit, tells Digital Journal: “The 2024 Global Passport Index is designed to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic group of global citizens. By considering a wide range of indicators beyond just visa-free access destinations, our index offers a comprehensive look at what truly makes a country attractive for second citizenship or residency.”

Madrid adds: “This is especially important at a time when global volatility is at an all-time high, with major events like the upcoming US presidential elections and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions of the globe spurring citizens to seek plan B solutions. The data shows that global mobility is about more than travel freedom—it’s about safety, lifestyle, investment potential, tax and business considerations.”

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

