Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes hit central Beirut

AFP

Published

Smoke plumes rise from the site of two Israeli air strikes in the central area of Beirut
Smoke plumes rise from the site of two Israeli air strikes in the central area of Beirut - Copyright AFP Joris Bolomey
Smoke plumes rise from the site of two Israeli air strikes in the central area of Beirut - Copyright AFP Joris Bolomey

State media said two Israeli strikes hit the central area of Lebanon’s capital on Thursday, the third such attacks on Beirut since Israel escalated its air campaign last month.

Israel has repeatedly pounded southern Beirut suburbs, the bastion of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, for more than two weeks but strikes have rarely hit in the city’s centre.

“The Israeli enemy launched a strike in Beirut, targeting a building near the Khatam al-Anbiya complex in Nweiri, with another strike targeting the Ras al-Nabaa area near the al-Amiliyah building,” the National News Agency said.

It earlier said ambulances had rushed to the targeted sites.

An AFP journalist in Beirut heard three loud explosions.

AFP live footage showed two plumes of smoke billowing in between densely-packed buildings where lights were still on in the windows.

Earlier this month, Israel carried out a deadly air raid in Beirut, hitting an emergency services rescue facility run by Hezbollah, killing seven workers, the service said.

On September 30, an Israeli drone strike on a building in Beirut’s busy Cola district killed three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the leftist armed group said. 

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for nearly a year in fallout from the Gaza war.

But since September 23, Israel has escalated its air strikes on targets in Lebanon, killing more than 1,200 people and forced more than one million to flee their homes, according to official figures.

In this article:Beirut, Conflict, Hezbollah, Israel, Lebanon
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Innovation Week 2023, Calgary Innovation Week 2023, Calgary

Tech & Science

Platform Calgary partners with Digital Journal to elevate Innovation Week to a national stage

Digital Journal announced as official media partner for Innovation Week in Calgary.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Why some YouTube videos are more at risk of hacking than others

Awareness and proactive measures are the best defences against the evolving tactics of cyber attackers.

10 hours ago

Business

Q&A: The growing need for SRE in cloud native apps

The skills gap in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) talent is significantly impacting businesses that are adopting cloud-native architectures.

21 hours ago
While 7-Eleven began life in the United States, it's been wholly owned by Japan's Seven & i since 2005 While 7-Eleven began life in the United States, it's been wholly owned by Japan's Seven & i since 2005

Business

7-Eleven owner’s shares spike on report of new buyout offer

Japan's biggest retailer 7-Eleven last month rejected ACT's initial offer, saying the $40 billion proposal undervalued its business.

16 hours ago