Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank

Published

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks with AFP in an interview in his Beirut office - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN

Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday.

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times.

More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the currency has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value amid political squabbling that has delayed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

“Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is 4 billion,” Salameh said in an AFP interview. 

“If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon’s recovery and restore confidence,” he said.

Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time last year but political leaders have continued to resist key reforms demanded by donors to unlock necessary funds.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s mandatory dollar reserves have been slashed by more than half. 

“The mandatory reserves are down to 12.5 billion dollars,” said Salameh who is widely viewed as a key culprit behind an economic crash they say is caused partially by central bank policies. 

The mandatory reserves stood at $32 billion before the start of the economic crisis in 2019.

The fast-diminishing reserves are threatening a subsidy programme that had initially covered fuel, medicine, flour and other key imports before it petered out.

The central bank can afford to finance partial subsidies on a few remaining key imports for “around six to nine months,” if no additional measures are taken to combat the depreciation of the Lebanese pound, Salameh said.

Officially pegged at 1,507 to the greenback since 1997, the Lebanese pound sold for nearly 30,000 to the dollar on the black market earlier this month in a record low.

The official fixed rate is “no longer realistic”, Salameh said, while explaining that a unified exchange rate would be unlikely in the absence of an IMF agreement and political stability. 

Lebanon last year started IMF talks that have relaunched in recent weeks during which Lebanese officials have agreed that financial sector losses amount to around $69 billion.

“Lebanon is still in the stage of crushing numbers,” Salameh said. “The Lebanese side hasn’t yet presented a plan to the IMF for discussion.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

World

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

The EU's drug regulator will decide Monday whether to approve a Covid jab by Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology.

22 hours ago

Life

Health alert: Risk of heavy metals in your cannabis supply

A new meta-analysis examines the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals and discusses the resulting health impacts on consumers.

15 hours ago
Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow

World

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong in response to huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

16 hours ago
Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS

Tech & Science

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire was to return to Earth Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station.

22 hours ago