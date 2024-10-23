Connect with us

Lebanon media says Israel strikes Beirut suburbs, office of pro-Iran broadcaster

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported at least 10 Israeli raids
Lebanon state media said Israel strikes on Wednesday pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs, including a vacated office belonging to pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, as the Israel-Hezbollah war hit its one-month mark. 

AFPTV footage showed a massive explosion followed by smaller blasts in the embattled southern suburbs after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning for the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.

The official National News Agency (NNA) reported at least 10 Israeli raids.

In the southern suburb of Laylaki, four “very violent” Israeli strikes destroyed a residential complex and sparked a blaze, NNA said.

The strikes came shortly after the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issued evacuation warnings on social media platform X.

There was no warning, however, for a strike that hit the Jnah neighbourhood in southern Beirut.

That strike killed one person and wounded five others, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. 

Pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen on Wednesday said an Israeli strike targeted an office it had vacated there, adding that it holds the Israeli army “responsible”.

NNA said the Al-Mayadeen office was located in an apartment in a residential building in Jnah.

The office hit by two rockets was “completely destroyed” in the attack which sparked a blaze inside, NNA added.

Al-Mayadeen’s office is located near the former premises of the Iranian embassy in Beirut and close to a Lebanese army checkpoint. 

On September 23, Israel launched an intensive air campaign in Lebanon, after almost a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

Since then, at least 1,552 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, although the real number is likely to be higher due to data gaps.

