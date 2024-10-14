Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Lebanese Red Cross says 18 killed in strike in north

AFP

Published

Red Cross paramedics unearth a body at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted the northern Lebanese village of Aito
Red Cross paramedics unearth a body at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted the northern Lebanese village of Aito - Copyright AFP Fathi AL-MASRI
Red Cross paramedics unearth a body at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted the northern Lebanese village of Aito - Copyright AFP Fathi AL-MASRI

The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 people died in a strike on north Lebanon on Monday, with the health ministry and official media reporting an Israeli raid on the Christian-majority area far from Hezbollah strongholds.

A Lebanese security official told AFP the building “housed families displaced from Lebanon’s south, and was targeted shortly after a man had arrived in a car”.

He requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

“Eighteen dead and four wounded in the strike on Aito,” the Red Cross said, referring to a village in the Christian-majority Zgharta district. 

The official National News Agency said Israel targeted a “residential apartment” in the village.

So far, Israeli strikes have mainly been concentrated in predominantly Shiite Muslim areas, where Hezbollah built its power base in a state wracked by sectarianism.

An AFP photographer at the site of the strike said it had levelled a residential building at the entrance to the village.

Body parts were scattered in the rubble, with Red Cross volunteers searching for survivors in the wreckage while ambulances evacuated the wounded.

The Lebanese army imposed a security cordon in the area, where the strike also sparked a fire, he said.

In another strike outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds, on Saturday the health ministry reported two dead and four wounded in an Israeli strike on Deir Billa, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the town of Batroun on Lebanon’s north coast.

After almost a year of cross-border fire over the Gaza war, Israel on September 23 launched an intense air campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah’s south and east Lebanon strongholds, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The escalation has killed more than 1,300 people, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

In this article:Aito, Conflict, Israel, Lebanon, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The families of young Pakistanis say their relatives were duped into sharing blasphemous content by strangers online The families of young Pakistanis say their relatives were duped into sharing blasphemous content by strangers online

Social Media

Pakistan ‘vigilantes’ behind rise in online blasphemy cases

One local police report suggests that the vigilantes may be motivated by financial gains.

12 hours ago
Liam Hemsworth as Owen Brophy in 'Lonely Planet' Liam Hemsworth as Owen Brophy in 'Lonely Planet'

Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth talks about starring in ‘Lonely Planet’ on Netflix

Liam Hemsworth as Owen Brophy in 'Lonely Planet.' Photo Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle, Netflix.Australian actor Liam Hemsworth stars in the new movie “Lonely Planet”...

5 hours ago

Business

Business response: Tactics for addressing ‘skyrocketing’ data breaches

Many professionals do not realise that just by working in certain industries, their personal data—emails, passwords, financial details—can be compromised.

5 hours ago
As tech firms strive for ways to automatically detect images, video or audio altered or created using artificial intelligence tools, Meta is also urging internet users to look at posts critically to make sure what they are seeing isn't bogus As tech firms strive for ways to automatically detect images, video or audio altered or created using artificial intelligence tools, Meta is also urging internet users to look at posts critically to make sure what they are seeing isn't bogus

Business

Global growth in AI startups: UK falls behind

The analysis found the U.S. to be the best country for AI startups, boasting the largest total private investment ($335.2 billion).

1 hour ago