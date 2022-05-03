Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Leaked draft shows US court set to strike down abortion rights: Politico

The Supreme Court may be poised to strike down the right to abortion in the United States, US media reported.

Published

A woman stands at the check-in window of a Louisiana abortion clinic on April 19, 2022
A woman stands at the check-in window of a Louisiana abortion clinic on April 19, 2022 - Copyright AFP Ed JONES
A woman stands at the check-in window of a Louisiana abortion clinic on April 19, 2022 - Copyright AFP Ed JONES

The Supreme Court may be poised to strike down the right to abortion in the United States, US media reported Monday, citing a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would represent a staggering blow to women’s rights.

The draft, obtained by Politico, was written by Justice Samuel Alito and has been circulated inside the conservative-dominated court, the news outlet reported.

The draft opinion calls the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision enshrining the right to abortion “egregiously wrong from the start.”

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court” and published on Politico’s website. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Reproductive rights have been increasingly under threat in the United States in recent months as states have moved to tighten restrictions.

Right-wing politicians have launched an assault on abortion, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, fighting back to protect access to the procedure.

In December, hearing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared inclined to not only uphold the law but to toss out Roe v. Wade.

The nine-member court, dominated by conservatives following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump, is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by June.

Politico stressed that the document it obtained is a  draft and opinions could change until then. 

The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban abortion if the Roe is overturned.

In this article:Abortion, Health, Rights, supremecourt, US, Women
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia

World

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia, Romania trip

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children.

20 hours ago

World

In US, death threats for those removing Confederate statues

"To me, the removal was akin to the falling of the Berlin Wall," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

17 hours ago
The Russian navy rules the Black Sea The Russian navy rules the Black Sea

World

Russia struggles to turn Black Sea rule into amphibious attack

Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky while Kyiv threaten to destroy Russian ships.

15 hours ago

Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

"New types of aircraft make new things possible," said Qantas chairman Alan Joyce, according to a statement.

13 hours ago