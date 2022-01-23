Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Le Pen shrugs off defections in battle for French far-right

Published

European nationalists eye new alliance at Warsaw talks
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said forming a new group could take months - Copyright AFP Arif ALI
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said forming a new group could take months - Copyright AFP Arif ALI
Adam PLOWRIGHT

Veteran French far-right politician Marine Le Pen shrugged off another defection from her party to rival Eric Zemmour on Sunday amid an increasingly bitter battle ahead of presidential elections in April.

One-time Le Pen ally and confidant Gilbert Collard formally announced Saturday that he was joining Zemmour’s team and appeared at a rally alongside the anti-Islam writer and pundit in the south of France.

The European MP follows two other anti-immigration hardliners from Le Pen’s National Rally party to join Zemmour in the last week: fellow MEP Jerome Riviere and senior party official Damien Rieu.

“I don’t pay much attention to all these little manoeuvres between politicians because all of my energies are directed towards the issues of French people,” Le Pen told France 3 television on Sunday.

A new poll published on Saturday showed President Emmanuel Macron winning the first round of the election on April 10 with 25 percent, followed by Le Pen and right-winger Valerie Pecresse from the Republicans party on 15.5 percent each.

The poll by the Ipsos-Sopra Steria group, with a large sample size of 12,500 people, showed Zemmour trailing in fourth place on 13 percent. 

The top two candidates in the first round go through to a run-off, where Macron was seen winning against Le Pen by 57-43 percent and against Pecresse by a narrower 54-46 percent, the poll showed.

– ‘Kebab shop’ –

Zemmour is hoping that a string of defections this month, including by the former number two of the Republicans party, Guillaume Peltier, can help him reinvigorate a campaign that is seen by analysts as stagnating.

Speaking in Cannes on Saturday night in front of a crowd of around 4,000 people, he focused on his core issues of crime, Islam and what he sees as out-of-control immigration.

“I don’t want a kebab shop in every village,” he declared. 

Le Pen said it was “coherent” that the defectors from her party had turned against her as she seeks to present a more moderate image to the electorate.

“Since the start of the campaign they have criticised my decision to make purchasing power my priority,” she said, contrasting it with Zemmour’s relentless campaigning on immigration and Islam.

“They criticise me for not wanting to get involved in the mad idea of a religious war (in France), or a civil war which they almost seem to want for the country,” Le Pen added. 

In a statement last week announcing his decision to join Zemmour, Rieu claimed that Le Pen’s party was “no longer able to motivate our voters” and “lots of senior figures and grassroots campaigners don’t believe in it any more.”

But Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday that Le Pen remained “the most dangerous person for the country” as Macron’s biggest rival.

“If she ever wins powers that it will lead to national division, then civil war,” he warned. 

burs-adp/cb

In this article:France, lepen, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Irishman faces 20 years jail for ‘assault’ on NY flight

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York faces up to 20 years in prison.

24 hours ago
A scene from 'Halloween Kills' A scene from 'Halloween Kills'

Entertainment

This week’s releases desperately want their plans to work

This week’s releases include an expanded horror universe; an animated sequel; a strange family drama; a real-life tale and more.

16 hours ago

World

Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Geysers Peak in Sonoma Co, units still en-route reporting a 1/2 acre vegetation fire w/ strong winds on it, addl resources being requested. Visible...

18 hours ago
This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan

World

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Rio de Janeiro state announced plans for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts.

22 hours ago