Le Pen meets PM as French government wobbles

Baptiste Pace and Stuart Williams

French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen was on Monday holding talks with Prime Minister Michel Barnier as her party intensified warnings it was prepared to topple his government in a move that would fling France into political crisis.

Months of political tensions since right-winger Barnier became prime minister at the helm of a minority government appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of this summer’s elections are coming to a head over the budget which has yet to be approved by parliament.

The opposition on all sides of the spectrum have denounced the budget, prompting Barnier to consider brandishing the weapon of article 49.3 of the constitution which allows a government to force through legislation without a vote in parliament.

However, that could prompt Le Pen’s far right National Rally (RN) to team up in an unholy alliance with the left-wing bloc in parliament and find enough numbers to topple the government in a confidence vote.

Le Pen entered the Matignon residence of the French premier for the breakfast meeting and was to be followed later in the afternoon by hard left France Unbowed (LFI) parliamentary party leader Mathilde Panot as Barnier seeks to hear voices across the board.

Further complicating the situation is the constitutional rule in France that there must be a one year gap between legislative elections, meaning that Macron cannot call polls until the summer to resolve the crisis.

– ‘Greek style crisis’ –

“Michel Barnier is creating the conditions for a vote of no confidence,” RN deputy leader Sebastien Chenu said on Sunday.

But he insisted that the move would not paralyse France and that Macron still had options, including resigning before his term ends in 2027, something the president has previously ruled out.

“The president has several options… reappoint the same prime minister, appoint a new prime minister, resign if he has no other solution, or call a referendum,” he added.

Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon had warned in an interview published in the Le Parisien daily that France risked a “Greek-style situation” if the government was brought down, referring to Greece’s 2007-2008 financial crisis.

The issue comes at a critical time for three-time presidential candidate Le Pen, who fancies having her best ever crack at the Elysee in polls due in 2027.

Le Pen, 56, and other RN defendants are currently on trial accused of creating fake jobs at the EU parliament which they deny.

If convicted, she could receive a jail sentence and a ban from public office which would disqualify her from the presidential polls.

Her young lieutenant Jordan Bardella, 29, who is the RN party chief, is not among the accused and is seen by some as harbouring his own presidential positions.

Baredella, who has just published his first book “Ce que je cherche” (“What I am Looking For”), told French television last week that “not having a criminal record is, for me, rule number one when you want to be an MP.”

While opponents dubbed him “Brutus” after the Roman politician who assassinated ex-ally Julius Ceasar, Le Pen denied any tensions with her protege, saying they had a “relationship of trust”.