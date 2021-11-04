Lawmakers ask Biden to revoke medals awarded after Wounded Knee massacre

Survivors of Wounded Knee Massacre (Title: What's left of Big Foot's band). Source - John C. H. Grabill Collection, Library of Congress, Reproduction number LC-DIG-ppmsc-02517. Public Domain.

A group of lawmakers has asked President Joe Biden to revoke Medals of Honor that were awarded for the Wounded Knee Massacre, when US Army soldiers killed hundreds of Lakota people, including unarmed women and children, in 1890.

On Tuesday, a group of 17 lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asserting his executive authority grants him the power to have the medals revoked, The New York Times reported.

“For the families and descendants of those massacred, the revocation of these 20 Medals of Honor would have a profound and lasting impact – as has the federal government’s ongoing choice to allow these wrongly bestowed honors to stand,” the letter said.

The Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious decoration American soldiers can receive and is awarded for acts of valor.

Senator Warren tried to get the medals rescinded with 2019’s Remove the Stain Act. But not giving up, Tuesday’s letter was signed by 16 Democrats and independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Mass grave of Lakota dead — after the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre. Source – Unknown author, Publis Domain.

Wounded Knee massacre showed no valor

Wounded Knee is located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota. It was the site of a conflict between U.S. government forces and the Indigenous Lakota people.

On December 29, 1890, 500 soldiers of the 7th Cavalry surrounded a group of Lakota people – 230 men and 120 women and children – near Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. The Lakota surrendered and were being disarmed when a shot was fired.

The troopers surrounded Spotted Elk’s encampment and set up four rapid-fire Hotchkiss-designed M1875 mountain guns. The M1875 was in use by the U.S. Army during the last quarter of the 18rh century.

It was a massacre – Hundreds of unarmed Lakota people were killed, with nearly half being women and children. Historical estimates put the Lakota death toll between 150 to 300, or even higher.

The Wounded Knee massacre marked one of the deadliest days for Native people against U.S. forces and was one of the last armed confrontations between the US and the Indigenous peoples of the Great Plains.

Soldiers pose with three of the four Hotchkiss Guns used against the Lakota at Wounded Knee. Source – John C. H. Grabill Collection, Library of Congress, Reproduction number: LC-USZ62-11974. Public Domain

Medals for “gallant conduct in battle”

The medals awarded to 7th Cavalry troops praise their bravery and “gallant conduct in battle,” though historians believe most of the casualties on the US side were the result of friendly fire. Historians also note that the number of medals was unusually high for a “battle” that only lasted around an hour.

On February 22, 2021, the South Dakota Senate unanimously supported a resolution urging the U.S. Congress to launch an investigation into Medals of Honor given to soldiers who participated in the Wounded Knee Massacre.

South Dakota Republican lawmakers argued that the medals given to the soldiers of the 7th Cavalry Regiment tarnished Medals of Honor given to soldiers for genuine acts of courage. “That wasn’t a battle, that was a slaughter,” said Republican Sen. V.J. Smith.