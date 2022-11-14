Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Lavrov ‘in good health’ after hospital checks on G20 summit eve

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali.
AFP

Published

Lavrov arrived in Bali for the G20 summit where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin
Lavrov arrived in Bali for the G20 summit where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin - Copyright POOL/AFP SONNY TUMBELAKA
Lavrov arrived in Bali for the G20 summit where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin - Copyright POOL/AFP SONNY TUMBELAKA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry official said Monday, as Moscow denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised.

Russia called reports Lavrov had been hospitalised “the highest level of fake” and Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman posted a video of the 72-year-old diplomat in a T-shirt and shorts.

An Indonesian official told AFP said Lavrov had been taken to hospital two days in a row after arriving on the resort island of Bali on Sunday, where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin as the head of Moscow’s delegation.

“He (Lavrov) is in good health, he came to the hospital yesterday after he arrived in Bali, only to get his health checked,” said health ministry official Sunarto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

“Earlier (Monday), he came again to the hospital only for another health check and thank God he is healthy,” he told AFP.

A spokesperson for Sanglah hospital in Bali’s Denpasar city said a delegation had arrived at the hospital under tight security but that they were not authorised to disclose the identity or the condition of the individual involved.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry referred all questions to the Russian embassy in Jakarta, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed speculation around the health of Moscow’s top diplomat and showed herself laughing with Lavrov in a video.

“We’re here with Sergei Viktorovich (Lavrov) in Indonesia, reading the wires and we can’t believe our eyes,” Zakharova said.

“It’s the highest level of fake.”

Lavrov claimed the reports were part of “some kind of game” that he blamed on Western media.

“They’ve been writing for about 10 years that our president is sick,” he said.

Lavrov will represent Russia at the two-day summit of the world’s 20 biggest economies, which starts Tuesday, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine likely to dominate the agenda.

In July, Lavrov stormed out of a foreign ministers’ meeting after the majority of those in attendance roundly condemned Russia’s assault on its neighbour.

In this article:G20, Lavrov, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Are concerns about climate change in decline?

Asia-Pacific is the region most impacted by natural disasters, followed by sub-Saharan Africa, and Central America and the Caribbean.

16 hours ago
Study.com compiled the required skills and abilities needed to become an elementary school teacher according to the O*NET Resource Center, as assessed via a survey of job incumbents, occupational experts, and occupational analysts that asked about the importance of various skills related to their jobs.   Study.com compiled the required skills and abilities needed to become an elementary school teacher according to the O*NET Resource Center, as assessed via a survey of job incumbents, occupational experts, and occupational analysts that asked about the importance of various skills related to their jobs.  

Tech & Science

Pandemic challenges added to work-related stress for parents of children with special needs

Work challenges like the time pressure of upcoming deadlines, and family challenges such as a child’s academic, emotional, or behavioural difficulties, including conflict like...

15 hours ago
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European countries have been scrambling for alternative sources of gas Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European countries have been scrambling for alternative sources of gas

Business

Western thirst for African gas raises alarm at COP27

Wealthy Western nations facing an energy crunch are eyeing natural gas in Africa at the expense of supporting green transition in poorer countries.

10 hours ago
Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk offers a vision of the future that includes aliens, tunnels and rocket tourism in a bizarre G20 address Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk offers a vision of the future that includes aliens, tunnels and rocket tourism in a bizarre G20 address

Business

Musk sees aliens, tunnels in a candlelit G20 vision of the future

Sitting in the dark, wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt and surrounded by candles, Elon Musk offered a vision for the future.

10 mins ago