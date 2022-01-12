Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Latin American economy to lose steam this year: UN

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will slow sharply this year amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Published

Latin American economy to lose steam this year: UN
Latin America and the Caribbean's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2022, compared with 6.2 percent in 2021, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) predicted. - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMAN
Latin America and the Caribbean's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2022, compared with 6.2 percent in 2021, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) predicted. - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMAN

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will slow sharply this year amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, low investment and inflationary pressures, a UN body said Wednesday.

The region’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2022, compared with 6.2 percent in 2021, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) predicted.

“There’s going to be a very significant slowdown in growth throughout the region,” said Alicia Barcena, ECLAC’s executive secretary, describing the outlook as “very worrying.”

The report forecasts growth of 6.1 percent for the Caribbean economy as tourism rebounds, compared with 4.5 percent for Central America and 1.4 percent for South America.

Brazil, the region’s largest economy, will grow by just 0.5 percent this year, while Mexico’s GDP will rise 2.9 percent, it predicted.

Inflationary pressures, caused by higher food and energy prices, are expected to persist in 2022, the report warned.

About 30 percent of the jobs lost in 2020 were not recovered in 2021, it said.

“The expected slowdown in the region in 2022, combined with the problems of low investment and productivity, poverty and inequality, calls for growth and employment creation to be central elements of public policymaking while at the same time addressing inflationary pressures,” Barcena said.

In this article:Economy, latin america, United Nations
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

1 hour ago
Report lists 670 European firms with links to Israel settlements Report lists 670 European firms with links to Israel settlements

World

Crime wave grips Arabs in Israel 'by the throat'

Sami Abu Shamsia's wrists were swathed in bandages covering wounds he says were inflicted by mobsters who kidnapped him.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were the highest ever recorded

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were “the hottest ever recorded by humans,” according to a report.

15 hours ago
North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test

World

North Korea's Kim urges more 'military muscle' after hypersonic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches Tuesday's missile test through binoculars - Copyright AFP WILLIAM WESTCat BartonKim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful...

20 hours ago