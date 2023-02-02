Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Late Australian cardinal’s funeral sparks Sydney protests

AFP

Published

Ribbons and banners placed by protesters hang from the fence surrounding St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, where the body of Catholic Cardinal George Pell lay in state on February 1, 2023
Ribbons and banners placed by protesters hang from the fence surrounding St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, where the body of Catholic Cardinal George Pell lay in state on February 1, 2023 - Copyright AFP DAVID GRAY
Ribbons and banners placed by protesters hang from the fence surrounding St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, where the body of Catholic Cardinal George Pell lay in state on February 1, 2023 - Copyright AFP DAVID GRAY
Steven TRASK

Protesters denounced late Australian cardinal George Pell for his “bigoted” views on Thursday, as the Catholic Church remembered his “remarkable legacy” with a grand funeral mass in Sydney. 

The Vatican power broker, who died in Rome last month aged 81, will be buried in the crypt of St Mary’s Cathedral after a Pontifical Funeral Mass steeped in the traditions of the Church. 

Pell continues to divide opinion in Australia — supporters have dubbed him a “saint for our times”, while campaigners accuse him of protecting paedophile priests while a senior Church official. 

Dogged by scandal in his later years, Pell was imprisoned for 13 months for molesting two teenage boys before the convictions were overturned in 2020. 

Thousands queued to enter the cathedral, while protesters across the road waved banners declaring “Pell Burn in Hell” and “Infernal Resting Place”.

Economist William Coleman, 63, said Pell was a “good man” who had been unfairly persecuted and that the protests were “disgusting”.

Other mourners said it was important to stand up for Pell, and questioned whether his stint in prison might have hastened his death.

Sexual abuse survivor Dianne Jacobus was among a small group tying ribbons to the cathedral gates in a symbolic show of support for Church victims.

“It’s about the children,” she told AFP.

“I was abused by a priest when I was 16. How can you glorify someone who turned a blind eye?”

Some Pell supporters responded by draping rosary beads over the ribbons.

Community Action for Rainbow Rights organised a protest to coincide with the start of his funeral, condemning his ultraconservative stance on same-sex marriage.

Pell once said homosexuality was a “much greater health hazard than smoking”, and refused to give communion to openly gay worshippers while archbishop of Sydney. 

He also conceded the Church had “been slow to address the anguish” of sexual abuse victims and “dealt with it very imperfectly”. 

– ‘Courageous leader’ –

Catholic Church leaders have said Pell’s funeral will be one of the “most significant” ever held at St Mary’s Cathedral, an imposing sandstone building in the centre of Sydney. 

Cathedral dean Father Don Richardson has praised Pell’s “remarkable legacy”, while Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher called him a “courageous leader”.

Australia’s former prime minister Tony Abbott, a longtime friend, has called Pell a “saint for our times”.

From humble beginnings, Pell climbed higher in the Catholic Church than any Australian before him.

He was elevated to cardinal in 2003, and in 2014 was put in charge of the Vatican’s finances as head of the Secretariat for the Economy.

At the time, he was considered the third-most powerful figure in the Church. 

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Failing to raise the debt limit would have economic consequences, according to the Treasury Failing to raise the debt limit would have economic consequences, according to the Treasury

Business

What does hitting the debt ceiling mean for the US?

The United States hit its borrowing cap of $31.4 trillion in January, prompting the start of measures to avoid a default.

7 hours ago
Investors are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve policy decision, hoping for clues about its plans for future interest rate hikes Investors are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve policy decision, hoping for clues about its plans for future interest rate hikes

Business

Most Asian markets rebound from losses after Wall St rally

Investors are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve policy decision, hoping for clues about its plans for future interest rate hikes - Copyright AFP AHMAD...

22 hours ago
The government says current levels of energy cost support for businesses is unsustainable The government says current levels of energy cost support for businesses is unsustainable

Business

Business turning to automation to meet lower headcount

Given this risk, in 2023, CIOs will prioritize automating their employee offboarding processes, leveraging emerging technologies, such as Enterprise Technology Management solutions.

4 hours ago
Corporate responses and consumption patterns are 'undermining' efforts to cut emissions, the researchers said Corporate responses and consumption patterns are 'undermining' efforts to cut emissions, the researchers said

Business

Business and consumers hamper climate fight: report

Corporations and consumers are the main obstacle to the emissions cuts needed to keep global warming to the 1.5-degree Celsius limit.

7 hours ago