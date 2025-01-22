Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year

AFP

Published

As night falls in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, lanterns -- some of them 10 metres high -- transform Hongguang Lake Park into a fantastical land
As night falls in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, lanterns -- some of them 10 metres high -- transform Hongguang Lake Park into a fantastical land - Copyright AFP JADE GAO
As night falls in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, lanterns -- some of them 10 metres high -- transform Hongguang Lake Park into a fantastical land - Copyright AFP JADE GAO
Ludovic EHRET

Dozens of giant lanterns in the shape of mythical creatures, flowers and legendary characters light up the night sky in southern China — a dreamlike spectacle to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

As night falls in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, lanterns — some of them 10 metres high — transform Hongguang Lake Park into a fantastical land of orange dragons, majestic sailboats, fish with sparkling turquoise scales and goddesses with angelic faces.

“Aren’t these lanterns cool?” Lei Haoxin, a 17-year-old tourist wrapped up in a parka due to the cool weather, said.

“Super beautiful, right? We found the place thanks to Douyin,” he explained, referring to China’s version of TikTok.

“Usually, when we spot something interesting via the app, we try to go there,” he explained.

Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian province, known throughout China for keeping many traditional New Year events alive.

Many lanterns are drawn from traditional folklore — one features the likeness of Mazu, a sea deity popular across southern China, Taiwan and among the diaspora across Southeast Asia.

“This lantern is exquisitely made and looks even better than in the pictures,” tourist Luo Meiling told AFP.

Also making an appearance is the mythical Monkey King, Sun Wukong, from the Chinese literary classic “Journey to the West”.

Lanterns date back to a thousand-year-old tradition in China and are a common sight in the country, especially around the Lunar New Year, when millions flock to public spaces to take in their bright lights and vivid colours.

And with Chinese people around the world set to herald in the Year of the Snake on January 29, artistic lantern displays in all shapes and sizes have sprung up in towns and cities across the vast nation.

“We feel more of the New Year atmosphere in recent years,” Qi, a 42-year-old resident of Fuzhou, who visited the park with her young son, told AFP.

“Mentalities are changing and people are making their children do more outdoor activities now,” she explained.

“Many families come here to enjoy the fireworks and the entertainment.”

In this article:China, Festival, Spring
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

AI work AI work

Tech & Science

Why managing AI is the next big workplace shift

As AI has become more and more sophisticated, it appears that many of the jobs (and skills) that were what set people apart are...

17 hours ago
The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe

Tech & Science

Boost to used electric car sales in the UK: Are the days of petrol vehicles numbered?

Electric are sales are on the rise in the UK. What is the future for petrol cars?

24 hours ago
Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute

World

Musk raises eyebrows with salute gesture at Trump rally

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy after making a gesture at an event celebrating US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

16 hours ago
Veronica Scorcia performing at Joanne Trattoria Veronica Scorcia performing at Joanne Trattoria

Entertainment

Review: Singer Veronica Scorcia and comedians perform at ‘Cabaret Comedy’ at Joanne Trattoria

On Monday, January 20th, singer Veronica Scorcia performed as part of Cabaret Comedy at Joanne Trattoria in New York City, where she was joined...

24 hours ago