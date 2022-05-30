Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Lake Chad force says has killed 30 ‘terrorists’

Published

Islands in the Lake Chad area have become a bolthole for jihadists from Nigeria
Islands in the Lake Chad area have become a bolthole for jihadists from Nigeria - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS
Islands in the Lake Chad area have become a bolthole for jihadists from Nigeria - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS

A multinational force policing the troubled Lake Chad basin said on Monday it had killed more than 30 ‘jihadists’ in two operations.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said ground and air attacks in the Tumbun Rago area in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno had “neutralised more than 25 terrorists”.

Five more were killed in Kirta Wulgo, also in Borno state, it said in a statement.

“Terrorists” is a term the MNJTF customarily uses for jihadists.

Seven soldiers from Chad and Niger were slightly wounded, it said.

The operations were carried out last week under an offensive called Operation Lake Integrity, which was launched on March 21, an officer at the force’s headquarters in the Chadian capital N’Djamena told AFP.

The southwestern fringe of Lake Chad has become a haven for jihadists from Nigeria’s Boko Haram and its rival, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), who hide on islands in its vast marshlands

In 2015, the four countries bordering the lake — Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria — joined with Benin to reactivate the MNJTF, which was set up in 1994 but had been largely dormant.

The MNJTF said in early May that around 20 ‘terrorists’ had been killed in the Lake Chad area.

Attacks in the Lake Chad area originated with the rise of Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2009.

Since then, more than 36,000 people have died, most of them in Nigeria, and around three million have fled their homes, according to United Nations figures.

In this article:Cameroun, conflit, jihadistes, Niger, Nigeria, tchad
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's President Zelensky visits the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to Kharkiv region.

11 hours ago

Business

U.S. economy turns an uneven corner

US jobs growth is steady, but the difference between States remains stark.

13 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) talks with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) talks with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region

World

Ukraine pushes back in Kherson as Zelensky visits east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) talks with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region - Copyright Ukrainian presidential press-service/AFP STRUkrainian forces have counterattacked...

8 hours ago

Business

A sign of the times? — Hotels are ditching daily housekeeping services

One of the amenities most travelers are used to when staying in a hotel - daily housekeeping - is now gone.

20 hours ago