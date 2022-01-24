Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ladies in White opposition leader arrested in Cuba

A prominent Cuban dissident was arrested along with three other women in the capital Havana on Sunday, her husband said.

Published

Berta Soler was arrested ahead of a regular demonstration in support of political prisoners, her husband said
Berta Soler was arrested ahead of a regular demonstration in support of political prisoners, her husband said - Copyright AFP/File RONALDO SCHEMIDT
Berta Soler was arrested ahead of a regular demonstration in support of political prisoners, her husband said - Copyright AFP/File RONALDO SCHEMIDT

A prominent Cuban dissident was arrested along with three other women in the capital Havana on Sunday, her husband said.

Berta Soler, who leads the Ladies in White protest movement, was held ahead of a regular demonstration in support of political prisoners, former dissident Angel Moya confirmed to AFP.

Long considered the only opposition group the Cuban government allows to march regularly, the Ladies in White movement is made up of the relatives of jailed dissidents, campaigning for their release.

They march almost every Sunday, dressed in white.

“They were arrested at approximately 11 in the morning, when they were preparing to go to Santa Rita,” Moya said, referring to the church where the women usually attend mass on Sunday before marching.

Along with Soler, Ladies in White members Lourdes Esquivel and Gladys Capote, as well as Barbara Ferrat, were arrested by plainclothes police, he said.

He indicated that, “prevented from going to Santa Rita,” the women began a protest outside the Ladies in White headquarters in the Lawton neighborhood of Havana.

Ferrat’s son, 17-year-old Jonathan Torres, was earlier arrested for participating in historic July 11 protests that flared up in about 50 Cuban cities over the summer.

A government crackdown against the unprecedented anti-government revolt left one dead, dozens injured and more than 1,000 people detained, several hundred of whom remain behind bars.

Political opposition is illegal in Cuba and dissidents, often detained for short periods of time, are considered “mercenaries” in the service of the United States.

Moya, one of 75 political prisoners of the so-called Black Spring of 2003, said that “as usual” the police did not say where the detainees were, and he did not know his wife’s whereabouts.

The US embassy in Cuba condemned the arrests.

“The regime should stop harassing activists and concerned mothers. We call for their immediate release and support them and all political prisoners in #Cuba,” the diplomatic mission said on its Twitter account.

In this article:Arrest, Cuba, dissent
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Enterprise alert: Elephant Beetle vulnerability could be stealing data right now

Threat actors understand SAP applications and that they are leveraging SAP-specific exploits.

21 hours ago

Life

‘Flurona’ is a great example of how misinformation can circulate

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are...

16 hours ago
A health worker walks outside a building placed under lockdown in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong A health worker walks outside a building placed under lockdown in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong

World

Single hamster handed over for Hong Kong Covid cull tests positive

Hong Kong authorities said Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive.

22 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

10 hours ago