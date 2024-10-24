Connect with us

LA prosecutor to ask for resentencing of Menendez brothers

The Menendez brothers' 92-year-old aunt Joan VanderMolen spoke at a news conference attended by some 30 relatives
The Menendez brothers' 92-year-old aunt Joan VanderMolen spoke at a news conference attended by some 30 relatives
Los Angeles’ chief prosecutor said Thursday he would seek a resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were jailed for life in the 1990s over the grisly murder of their parents, in a move that could lead to their immediate parole.

District Attorney George Gascon said he would ask a judge to rule that the men, whose case has come in for renewed attention because of a Netflix series, should have their sentence reduced in a way that would make them eligible to be released in the coming months.

“After a very careful review of all the arguments … I believe that under the law, resentencing is appropriate, and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow,” Gascon told reporters.

The two men were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after their blockbuster trial, which was televised and made headlines around the world.

Prosecutors at the time argued that the two had plotted to do away with their wealthy parents in a bid to hasten a $14 million inheritance.

But the men’s supporters maintained that they were the victims of sustained sexual and physical abuse, and had snapped after years of suffering.

Gascon said his recommendation would be that the two men be resentenced for a lesser degree murder, a charge that would carry a sentence of 50 years to life.

“However, because of their age under the law, since they were under 26 years of age at the time that these crimes occurred, they would be eligible for parole immediately.”

