Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kyiv claims new attack on oil depot in Russia

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP/File TALAR KALAJIAN
Copyright AFP/File TALAR KALAJIAN

Ukraine said it was behind a drone strike that sparked a huge inferno at an oil depot in western Russia on Friday, the latest in a series of escalating cross-border attacks.

The strike is the second on a Russian oil depot in as many days, part of what Kyiv has called “fair” retaliation for Moscow’s strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Friday’s strike targeted a Rosneft oil storage facility about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Ukrainian border, in the Russian town of Klintsy, officials said.

It was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, a Ukrainian security source confirmed to AFP, without elaborating.

Videos showed a huge fireball tearing through the oil depot’s storage tanks, while a cloud of black smoke billowed over the town of some 60,000 inhabitants.

“Four oil tanks are burning in Klintsy,” regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

“For safety reasons 32 residents of the private sector were temporarily evacuated to relatives. A temporary accommodation centre has been prepared,” he added.

There were no casualties, but 13 fire trucks were deployed to battle the blaze, Bogomaz announced earlier.

The fire started after a drone dropped “munitions” on the depot, he said, but claimed the drone had been intercepted.

Two other drones targeting the region were shot down by air defences, he said.

A train especially equipped to deal with large fires was scrambled to the town to help battle the blaze, a local train operator said.

“The fire will not affect rail traffic in Klintsy,” it stressed.

Kyiv has targeted Russian territory including its oil and gas infrastructure throughout the almost two-year war, but these strikes have intensified in the past two months.

On Thursday, Ukraine claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack in the northern Leningrad region, nearly 1,000 kilometres (around 620 miles) from the border.

In this article:Attack, Conflict, Oil, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public

Business

Op-Ed: How to pay producers for materials used in AI training — Cheapskate or not?

This cannot be a drill, ever. Just get it right and make it industry standard.

7 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024

World

Blinken to refocus on Africa as Russia, China make gains

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 17, 2024...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Climate change presents ‘a lethal risk’ to Londoners

Londoners, especially the most disadvantaged, are in a very precarious position because of the threat of flooding and killer heatwaves.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

Google CEO warns of more layoffs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned employees that more layoffs are in store at the search engine giant as it focused on artificial intelligence.

21 hours ago