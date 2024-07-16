Kyiv and Prague agree to produce rifles, ammo in Ukraine

The Czech Republic -- a staunch ally of Ukraine within the European Union and NATO -- has provided substantial humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine - Copyright AFP MILAN KAMMERMAYER

Kyiv and Prague have agreed to launch joint production of assault rifles and ammunition components inside Ukraine, the countries’ prime ministers said Tuesday following talks in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine has been working to develop its own fledgling arms industry to reduce its dependence on Western military aid since Russian forces invaded in 2022.

“Today we have signed two important agreements, among others, in the defence industry. A new cartridge factory will be built in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said during a press conference.

“The second agreement is the production of Colt CZ Group assault rifles in Ukraine,” he told reporters at a briefing with Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

“Ukraine has the intention and potential to become an armoury for the free world, and we are grateful to the Czech Republic for its support of our aspiration,” Shmygal added.

Colt CZ Group SE said in a statement its ammunition-producing unit Sellier & Bellot would cooperate with Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom on the production of “several types of low-calibre ammunition in Ukraine”.

Sellier & Bellot will “supply the machinery to produce ammunition,” said its chief executive Radek Musil.

Colt added its firearms-producing unit Ceska zbrojovka “has signed a contract on the transfer of technologies for the assembly of CZ BREN 2 rifles in Ukraine”.

“The agreement with Colt CZ Group provides for the localisation of the assembly and subsequent production of NATO-standard assault rifles in Ukraine,” Ukraine’s ministry of strategic industries said in a statement.

– ‘Continue the support’ –

Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said that part of the production and staff would work from the Czech Republic, while Ukraine would be in charge of development.

She added Tuesday’s talks also focused on future training of Ukrainian soldiers on Czech soil.

Cernochova said earlier the Czech Republic was planning to train 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year after training the same number in 2023.

The Czech Republic — a staunch ally of Ukraine within the European Union and NATO — has provided substantial humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

It has received more than 600,000 Ukrainian refugees and shipped over military equipment worth $288 million (265 million euros) to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Prague has also spearheaded an international fundraising drive to buy ammunition for the Ukrainian army.

“For us it is important to continue the support of Ukraine, which fights for its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity,” Fiala said.

“But we are well aware that it is also fighting for the security of Europe and for the democratic organisation of the world,” he added.

Fiala also said Prague and Kyiv would sign a bilateral security agreement in London on Thursday on the fringes of the European Political Community meeting.