Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kuwait gets its seventh government in three years

AFP

Published

Despite being the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected government, Kuwait remains mired in political turmoil
Despite being the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected government, Kuwait remains mired in political turmoil - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET
Despite being the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected government, Kuwait remains mired in political turmoil - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET

Kuwait announced a new government on Sunday, its seventh in three years of deep political crisis between parliament and the executive.

Despite being the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected government, Kuwait remains mired in political turmoil that has stalled reforms in one of the world’s largest producers of crude oil.

The previous government resigned in January, just three months after first taking office.

Kuwait adopted a parliamentary system in 1962, but repeated political crises have caused state paralysis.

“A decree from the Emir has been issued (to validate) the formation of the new government led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah,” the government said on its Twitter account on Sunday.

The son of the country’s 85-year-old ruler, this will be his fourth government since August.

The key portfolios of foreign affairs, held by Salem al-Sabah, and oil, run by Bader al-Mulla, remain unchanged in the 14-member cabinet. Women hold the posts of public works and social affairs.

Despite having large oil reserves, Kuwait’s hospitals and educational services are in decay because of the ceaseless political squabbling.

The country suffers from constant stand-offs between elected lawmakers and cabinets installed by the ruling Al-Sabah family, which maintains a strong grip over political life.

Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah tendered the previous government’s resignation in January as lawmakers planned to question ministers over management of state finances and a debt relief bill that would grant a debt amnesty for Kuwaiti citizens.

In March, however, the constitutional court nullified the results of legislative elections held last year — in which the opposition won the most seats — and ruled to reinstate the previous parliament instead.

Kuwait’s current emir, 85-year-old Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has stepped back from political life in favour of Crown Prince Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 82.

The lack of stability in the emirate has scared off investors and dashed hopes of reform in a wealthy country struggling to diversify in similar ways to Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In this article:Government, kuwait, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

The camera never lied… until AI told it to

An image generated by Jos Avery using the AI program Midjourney - Copyright AFP Jos AVERYJoseph BOYLEAn amateur photographer who goes by the name...

17 hours ago

Business

Failure of back-up data is costing each industry billions per year

It is critical to remember that businesses that invest in data protection are better equipped to navigate unexpected data loss.

24 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: Fall of the mighty, The Lehman Trilogy is a dramatic tour de force

The Lehman story is told through some superb acting, character shifting, and a succession of historical events.

19 hours ago
US banking rules guarantee deposits of up to $250,000 US banking rules guarantee deposits of up to $250,000

Business

Small US banks use enlarged deposit guarantee to compete with giants

US banking rules guarantee deposits of up to $250,000 - Copyright AFP/File MICHAEL DANTASThomas URBAINIn the wake of the latest US banking meltdown, small...

19 hours ago