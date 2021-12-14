Connect with us

Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated workers

Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers.

Published

Kroger #555, located at 5007-2 Victory Blvd in Tabb, VA. Sourve - Virginia Retail from Virginia, USA, CC SA 2.0.
Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising.

Under the new policy starting on January 1, 2022, unvaccinated employees will not be eligible for up to two weeks of paid emergency leave if they become infected, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, reports the Associated Press. 

The Cincinnati company also confirmed changes in benefits first reported by The Wall Street Journal for non-union or management. Unvaccinated workers in that category will pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan.

The surcharge will only apply to unvaccinated salaried employees that are enrolled in a company healthcare plan. It will not apply to hourly associates enrolled in a company healthcare plan or those covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Kroger is one of the nation’s biggest private employers, with about 465,000 full and part-time workers as of Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing, per CNBC News.

“As we prepare to navigate the next phase of the pandemic, we are modifying policies to encourage safe behaviors including vaccination,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The push to get more employees vaccinated comes as U.S. President Joe Biden faces setbacks in implementing his vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

