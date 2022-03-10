Kremlin working on plan to seize assets of companies exiting Russia

Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions - Copyright AFP/File Tony KARUMBA

Vladimir Putin said Russia would find “legal solutions” to seize assets based in the country from international groups that have decided to close their operations over Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Speaking in a video link with members of his government on Thursday, Vladimir Putin said: “With regards to those who are planning to close their production facilities, we must act decisively . . . By no means must we allow any harm to local Russian suppliers,” according to the Financial Times.

“It is necessary, then … to introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work,” he added. “There are enough legal and market instruments for this. There is no need for any arbitrary actions; we will find legal solutions to these questions.”

The exodus of companies includes iconic consumer and tech brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Apple, as well as leading Big Oil groups such as BP and Shell, reports CNN News.

They were joined Thursday by Goldman Sachs, the first major bank since the war started to say it was winding down its activities in the country entirely, as well as Western Union, reports Digital Journal. Other banks are likely to follow, leaving billions in outstanding debts behind them.

Burger King announced on Thursday that it would suspend all its corporate support for the Russian market, including operations, marketing, and supply chain.

Instituting ‘external management in Russia

Russia’s consumer rights organization has drawn up a list of companies that have decided to leave and could be nationalized, according to a report in Russian newspaper Izvestiya later cited by state news agency TASS.

Going deeper into the Kremlin’s response to its increasing international isolation, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, said it was using a “symmetrical response” to the sanctions imposed by the west, “including the seizure of foreign assets and their possible nationalization,” reports The Guardian.

“The same applies to the refusal of foreign companies to work in our country,” he wrote in a post on the social media website VKontakte, accusing western firms leaving the country of being “moronic for dancing to the tune of Washington and Brussels,”

The call to nationalize foreign companies in Russia is growing since the western sanctions began. One high-profile figure, “Russia Today” editor Margarita Simonyan wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: “Is there a reason why all these Pizza Huts and Ikeas and so on aren’t nationalized already? Their shops, warehouses, and quick-service cafés are on our land, our people work there — so what’s the problem?”

According to the RIA news agency, Russia’s economy ministry said on Wednesday that companies with at least 25 percent foreign ownership that had suspended their work in Russia could have a new management team imposed by the state.

This measure would target those companies who have pulled out of Russia since February 24, 2022, says the ministry.