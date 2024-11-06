Kremlin says will judge Trump by his ‘actions’ on Ukraine

Trump has spoken of his good relations with Putin - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

The Kremlin has said it will judge Donald Trump, who has vowed to swiftly end the Ukraine conflict, on his “actions” in office, as many in the West fear his second term could spell disaster for Kyiv.

Many in Russia cautiously welcomed Trump’s win, with people telling AFP on the streets of Moscow they hoped he would deliver on promises to end almost three years of fighting.

Trump has repeatedly said he would end the conflict, launched by the Kremlin in February 2022, “in 24 hours”, without giving details on how.

He has also lambasted the billions of dollars in US aid for Ukraine that are critical for its defence, and several times blamed Kyiv for the conflict.

The Kremlin said it would wait to see what Trump would be like when he takes office in January, expressing some caution with relations between Moscow and Washington at an all-time low since the Cold War.

“We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added he was “not aware” of any plans for Putin to congratulate Trump, since the United States is an “unfriendly country” that is “at war” with Russia.

Moscow has said it would accept a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine only if Kyiv surrenders vast swathes of its territory.

After Trump declared victory, it said that its position on Ukraine would remain the same and that with the new Republican administration, its priority would still be to achieve “all set” goals in Ukraine.

“Our conditions are unchanged and are well known in Washington,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

– ‘Chance’ –

Russia has advanced fast on the battlefield in recent months and as Trump claimed victory, Moscow announced the capture of another two eastern Ukrainian villages.

Some Russian officials saw Trump’s imminent return to the White House as an opportunity for a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.

“It’s possible that there will be a chance for a constructive approach,” Leonid Slutsky, a parliamentary foreign policy official, told Russian media.

On the streets of Moscow, many echoed this feeling, hoping the conflict could be settled on terms that Russia would accept.

“I hope that if Trump is elected in America, the situation in Ukraine will improve and develop,” said Alexander, a 48-year-old engineer.

Many ordinary Russians have been hit hard by the conflict.

Sanctions have stirred economic volatility and complicated travel in and out of the country, while hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have emigrated and the Kremlin has carried out a massive crackdown on dissent.

– ‘No illusions’ –

Others in Moscow expressed a similar kind of caution to the Kremlin.

Ivan, 50, said he would have to wait and see what Trump would be like in office.

“Campaigning is one thing and actually sitting in the chair and taking action is quite another,” he said.

Many in Russia were left disappointed by Trump’s first term between 2017 and 2021.

Trump had warmed relations with Moscow but American policy remained largely unchanged, with Moscow blaming the US establishment for blocking Trump from realising the desired rapprochement.

“We are under no illusions about the American president-elect,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said.

For some Russians, it made no difference whether Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris came out on top.

Yevgeny, a 70-year-old sculptor, was sure that US attitudes toward Russia transcended internal political differences.

“Kamala and Trump are completely the same,” he told AFP.

“They don’t like Russians. And nothing good for us is going to come from either one, in my opinion.”