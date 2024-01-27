Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

King Charles spends second day in London hospital after surgery

AFP

Published

Charles is being treated at the London Clinic, a private hospital in the capital
Charles is being treated at the London Clinic, a private hospital in the capital - Copyright IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/AFP -
Charles is being treated at the London Clinic, a private hospital in the capital - Copyright IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/AFP -

Britain’s King Charles III spent a second day in hospital on Saturday where he was visited by his wife Queen Camilla following scheduled prostate surgery.

Camilla was seen arriving by a back entrance at the London Clinic, a private hospital in the capital, where he underwent the procedure on Friday.

Charles’s daughter-in-law Catherine Princess of Wales, 42, is currently also at the hospital where she has spent 12 days following abdominal surgery.

Reports have said Charles, 75, was expected to spend two days in hospital and that he was “doing well” after the surgery.

Royal officials took the unusual step last week of issuing a bulletin on the king’s health, disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate but the condition was benign.

In this article:Britain, Charles, Health, Royals
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Evictions and homelessness — A game of Monopoly vs democracy and sanity

Homelessness is now at plague levels worldwide. It’s an obscene horror story like no other.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

Who is watching whom? How to find hidden cameras in hotel rooms

While technology plays a crucial role in safeguarding privacy, the importance of being vigilant and observant in hotels is still ever present.

20 hours ago
The court session was closely watched around the world and in the occupied West Bank The court session was closely watched around the world and in the occupied West Bank

World

Gazans torn between pride and frustration after UN court ruling

The court session was closely watched around the world and in the occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP Zain JAAFARMai Yaghi with Hossam Ezzedine...

21 hours ago
Melissa Manchester Melissa Manchester

Entertainment

Interview with Melissa Manchester: Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter

Grammy award-winning artist Melissa Manchester chatted about her new music.

22 hours ago