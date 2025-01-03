Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kim Jong Un’s sister seen with children in state media images

AFP

Published

South Korea’s spy agency said Friday it was analysing rare state media footage showing the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with two children — saying they could be hers.

Key regime spokeswoman Kim Yo Jong was spotted with two youngsters — a boy and a girl — while attending North Korea’s New Year art performance.

She was seen holding the boy’s hand as the three walked together.

The isolated North has never officially disclosed any information about Kim Yo Jong’s marital status or children, but Seoul’s spy agency said it was examining whether the children in the state media footage were hers.

“We are conducting a detailed analysis while keeping the possibility open,” it said in a statement.

The National Intelligence Service said they had previously detected that Kim Yo Jong might have children, and the ones she was photographed with were in the correct age range.

Seoul’s unification ministry told AFP that the art performance event in Pyongyang is understood to be one where participants are expected to accompany their family members, but said it was “unusual” to see Kim Yo Jong with children.

State media footage also showed leader Kim with his teenage daughter, known as Ju Ae.

Seoul-based specialist site NK News said the release of the images might be part of a “propaganda effort to humanise regime officials”. 

“It also follows a trend that started earlier in 2022 of showing elite officials in Kim Jong Un’s inner circle arriving at special events or donating disaster relief with their spouses and family members,” it said.

Kim Yo Jong has long been among her brother’s closest lieutenants, and one of the most influential women in the isolated regime.

Born in 1988, according to the South Korean government, she is one of three children born to Kim’s father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong Hui.

She was educated in Switzerland alongside her brother and rose rapidly up the ranks once he inherited power after their father’s death in 2011.

In April 2015, Seoul’s spy agency said that Kim Yo Jong was presumed to be giving birth the following month.

Later, in 2018, the spy agency in the South said it was understood that Kim was pregnant during her visit to South Korea in February of that year for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

18 hours ago
Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy

Business

Housing shortfalls and fixer-uppers: The property trends set to shape 2025

While the housing market is growing, it id still falling far short of demand, which continues to push prices upward.

19 hours ago
BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded onto a ship for export at the international container terminal of Taicang Port in Suzhouin February 2024 BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded onto a ship for export at the international container terminal of Taicang Port in Suzhouin February 2024

Business

Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD

Leading Chinese electric car maker BYD's vehicle sales surged in 2024.

17 hours ago
Washington is mulling new rules to tackle risks from drones containing Chinese or Russian technology Washington is mulling new rules to tackle risks from drones containing Chinese or Russian technology

Business

US mulls new restrictions on Chinese drones

The United States is considering new rules to address risks posed by drones with tech from foreign adversaries like China and Russia.

7 hours ago