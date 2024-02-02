Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kim inspects warships as North Korea prepares for conflict

AFP

Published

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspects warships at the Nampho Dockyard
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspects warships at the Nampho Dockyard - Copyright AFP Yuri CORTEZ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspects warships at the Nampho Dockyard - Copyright AFP Yuri CORTEZ

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected warships at a shipyard in a renewed drive to bolster his naval forces as his country ramps up “war preparations”, state media said Friday.

In recent weeks, Kim has declared South Korea his country’s “principal enemy”, jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement.

He also recently hailed the test launch of a new strategic cruise missile from a submarine, calling it a key moment in the development of the North’s naval power.

“The strengthening of the naval force presents itself as the most important issue in reliably defending the maritime sovereignty of the country and stepping up the war preparations at present,” Kim said at the Nampho Dockyard, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

A nuclear-powered submarine was on Kim’s strategic weapons wish list set out at a key party congress in 2021, along with a hypersonic warhead, spy satellites and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.

During his visit to the Nampho shipbuilding base, about 65 kilometres southwest of Pyongyang, Kim was briefed on various warships under construction as well as preparations for a “new huge plan” assigned by the ruling party.

No details of the plan were provided. 

Kim “expressed expectation that the workers of the dockyard would successfully build on the world level the major warships,” KCNA said.

North Korea last year launched what it called its first “tactical nuclear attack submarine”, which Seoul’s military at the time said did not look to be operational.

Analysts said the vessel appeared to be modified from an existing diesel-electric submarine originally designed in the 1950s, and have posed questions about its limitations and vulnerabilities as a platform.

In this article:Military, NKorea, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec

World

Protests that blocked tourism lifted at Peru’s Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec - Copyright AFP/File Brendan SMIALOWSKIProtests that halted tourism at...

21 hours ago

Business

Most Asian markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

Most Asian equities fell tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve poured cold water on hopes for a March interest rate...

23 hours ago
UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel

World

UN experts decry killing, silencing of journalists in Gaza

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel...

12 hours ago
Armed Sudanese civilians wave weapons and chant slogans in Gedaref city, eastern Sudan, on January 1, 2024 to express support for the army Armed Sudanese civilians wave weapons and chant slogans in Gedaref city, eastern Sudan, on January 1, 2024 to express support for the army

World

Creeping war threatens Sudan’s eastern border

Armed Sudanese civilians wave weapons and chant slogans in Gedaref city, eastern Sudan, on January 1, 2024 to express support for the army -...

23 hours ago