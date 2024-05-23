Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenyan president warns debt clouds Africa climate potential

AFP

Published

US President Joe Biden (R) and Kenya's President William Ruto stand as national anthems are played during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC
US President Joe Biden (R) and Kenya's President William Ruto stand as national anthems are played during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS
US President Joe Biden (R) and Kenya's President William Ruto stand as national anthems are played during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS

Africa’s vast potential in the global fight against climate change is at risk due to the heavy burden of debt and lack of international investment, Kenyan President William Ruto said Thursday.

On a state visit to Washington, Ruto highlighted how Kenya already generates some 90 percent of energy from renewables and said the rest of Africa had “massive” potential in the green economy, both through natural resources — including forest “sinks” that counteract carbon emissions — and a young workforce.

“Our continent has the fundamentals to be a major player” in several areas “needed to avert the climate catastrophe,” Ruto said in a speech.

But he regretted that Africa was only receiving two percent of global investment in renewable energy and that some countries were spending more on servicing their debts than on health care.

“Africa’s role in addressing climate change is not guaranteed and nobody should take it for granted,” Ruto said at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

“It is not our business to keep trees. It is not our business to keep forest. It will not materialize if we are so crippled by debt that we cannot educate our youth, if investors deem us too risky to engage,” he said.

Ruto pointed to the growing costs of disasters related to climate change, with Africa particularly hard hit, but said that green investment in Africa also made economic sense.

The continent, he said, holds 60 percent of the potential resources for global solar energy.

Ruto was speaking after talks at the White House where he said he had a “candid conversation” with President Joe Biden about how the United States can assist through its clout at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Ruto said he appealed to Biden to double the US contribution to replenishing the International Development Association, a division of the World Bank that assists low-income countries, from $4 billion to $8 billion.

In a joint statement, Ruto and Biden called for “bold action” by the world to assist developing countries, including on their debt.

It called for more international support for countries that “commit to ambitious reforms and high-quality plans” in areas such as climate change.

In this article:Climate, Diplomacy, Kenya, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Bitcoin won further support Monday after Britain's Financial Conduct Authority watchdog said it would join US regulators by allowing the creation of crypto-related securities Bitcoin won further support Monday after Britain's Financial Conduct Authority watchdog said it would join US regulators by allowing the creation of crypto-related securities

Business

US lawmakers seek to clean up crypto regulation ‘food fight’

The Republican-backed Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act -- known as FIT21.

22 hours ago
Nvidia says nations interested in building their own 'sovereign AI' are among the customers driving demand for its chips Nvidia says nations interested in building their own 'sovereign AI' are among the customers driving demand for its chips

Business

Nvidia profits soar on demand for AI power

Nvidia says nations interested in building their own 'sovereign AI' are among the customers driving demand for its chips - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH...

23 hours ago
A screen grab of a video released by the Colombian Presidency of the wrecked Spanish galleon San Jose A screen grab of a video released by the Colombian Presidency of the wrecked Spanish galleon San Jose

World

Colombia declares ‘protected archeological area’ around treasure-laden shipwreck

A screen grab of a video released by the Colombian Presidency of the wrecked Spanish galleon San Jose - Copyright Colombian Presidency/AFP -Colombia on...

21 hours ago
America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health

Social Media

Op-ed: Digital literacy needs to combat the rise of Internet vigilantism

Digital vigilantism refers to the individuals or groups use the Internet, especially social media, to enforce justice as they see it.

23 hours ago