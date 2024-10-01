Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenyan lawmarkers seek to impeach deputy president

AFP

Published

Rigathi Gachagua is facing accusations of underming the government
Rigathi Gachagua is facing accusations of underming the government - Copyright AFP/File Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Rigathi Gachagua is facing accusations of underming the government - Copyright AFP/File Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Hillary ORINDE

Kenyan lawmakers on Tuesday initiated a motion to impeach the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in an unprecedented political move portending an acrimonious fallout within the ruling party.

The East African country’s politics has in turmoil since March following deadly protests over a spiralling cost of living crisis and deeply unpopular tax hikes. 

Gachagua is accused of undermining the government, being involved in corruption, insubordination, practising ethnically divisive politics among a slew of other charges. 

Some 291 members of parliament appended their signatures to support the motion, well beyond the 117 minimum. 

National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula said the motion — filed by Mutuse Eckomas Mwengi, a legislator from the ruling coalition — met all the requisite constitutional threshold. 

It lists 11 grounds for impeachment, including accusing Gachagua of amassing wealth estimated at 5.2 billion shillings ($40 million) within two years against an annual salary of $93,000. 

“Gachagua has inexplicably amassed a humongous property portfolio… primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering,” Mwengi said, attaching Kenya’s renowned Treetops hotel as evidence. 

The hotel, where Britain’s then Princess Elizabeth was staying when she became queen, reopened its doors in August after closing down during the Covid pandemic.

Gachagua, a businessman from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, has denied the allegations as politically charged, warning his removal will stir discontent within his bastion. 

The 59-year-old businessman weathered corruption scandals and links to the country’s former authoritarian regime to win a closely fought election as President William Ruto’s running mate in 2022. 

But in recent weeks, he has complained of being sidelined by his boss amid accusations he supported anti-government by mostly Gen-Z Kenyans that began in mid-June.

The protests were sparked by proposed tax hikes in the 2024 finance bill, but snowballed into wider disillusionment at Ruto’s top-down style of governance. More than 60 people were killed in those protests. 

For the impeachment motion to pass, it would require the support of at least two-thirds of members of the National Assembly. A debate and vote are due for next Tuesday before it heads to the Senate.

If approved, Gachagua will become the first deputy president to be impeached in Kenya’s history since the promulgation of the country’s revised 2010 constitution.

In 1989, then vice-president Josephat Karanja resigned from office when faced with a similar vote in parliament. 

In this article:Impeachment, Kenya, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China to land on the Moon by 2030 – New power ballgame

The big question is whether America wants to lose this race.

13 hours ago
People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease

Life

Honduras: Dengue emergency increases in Cortés department

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

21 hours ago
Rhona Mitra Rhona Mitra

Entertainment

Rhona Mitra talks about starring in the film ‘Hounds of War,’ and working with Frank Grillo

British actress Rhona Mitra chatted about starring in "Hounds of War," which is available on digital as of September 20th.

17 hours ago
Bastiano Ferrari and Terrence Howard Bastiano Ferrari and Terrence Howard

Entertainment

Exclusive: Bastiano Ferrari talks about new film ‘Miami Nights,’ working with Terrence Howard and Justin Steele

Emmy-nominated producer and actor Bastiano Ferrari chatted about his new movie "Miami Nights," directed by Justin Steele, where he stars alongside Terrence Howard.

18 hours ago