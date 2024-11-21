Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenya scraps Adani deals as Ruto attempts to reset presidency

AFP

Published

Eric RANDOLPH

Kenyan President William Ruto sought Thursday to turn the page on a difficult year, cancelling controversial deals with India’s Adani Group and vowing to tackle corruption, police kidnappings and gender-based violence.

With the country on edge over multiple issues, there was a heavy police presence around parliament in Nairobi ahead of Ruto’s annual state of the nation address.

His speech did not shy away from the many controversies dogging his administration.

The biggest shock was his announcement that India’s Adani Group would no longer be involved in plans to expand Kenya’s electricity network and its main airport, Jomo Kenyatta International.

The Adani Group was to invest $1.85 billion in the Jomo Kenyatta airport and $736 million in state-owned utility KETRACO, despite claims of corruption in the procurement process.

The final straw may have come when the Indian group’s founder Gautam Adani was charged in the United States on Wednesday with massive bribery and fraud.

Ruto said his decision was based on “new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations”.

He also addressed the deep concern in Kenya over a spate of abductions by security forces following mass protests between June and August over an unpopular finance bill.

Rights groups accuse the security forces of a brutal crackdown, with more than 60 people killed during the protests and dozens kidnapped in the following months, many of them tortured and some killed.

Ruto said many of the detentions were legitimate actions against “criminals and subversive elements”. 

But he added: “I condemn any excessive or extrajudicial action which puts the life and liberty of any person at risk, including disappearances and threats to life.”

He also addressed gender-based violence after reports that 97 women have been murdered in the last three months alone. 

To loud cheers from the women in parliament, Ruto called on all society to help raise boys “into morally upright men who will never need to affirm their masculinity at the expense of women”.

– ‘Times are hard’ –

Ruto won a hard-fought election in 2022 with a pitch to help the country’s poor.

But large debts have left Kenya spending more on interest payments than health and education.

While economic growth has remained relatively strong at 5.4 percent last year, a third of Kenya’s 52 million people live in poverty.

“It is undeniable that for many Kenyans times are hard and the struggle to meet their basic daily needs is daunting,” Ruto said.

But he listed a series of successes, including taming inflation — down from 9.6 percent to 2.7 percent over two years — stabilising the currency and increasing agricultural production. 

He also heralded a new health insurance scheme, which has been beset by technical difficulties since its launch last month, vowing that it would ultimately provide “accessible and affordable” healthcare across the country.

Ruto came into his speech with an urgent need to reset his presidency after mounting criticism, including from church leaders, over abductions, the cost-of-living crisis and corruption.

Recent weeks have also seen international condemnation over the forced extradition of foreign nationals kidnapped on Kenyan soil, including four Turkish refugees and the Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Intrapraneur Intrapraneur

Tech & Science

Innovation from within: Why intrapreneurs are essential for success

Leaders set the tone for how innovation is perceived. If there’s no psychological safety to share ideas or take risks, intrapreneurs won’t thrive.

3 hours ago

Tech & Science

India’s vinyl revival finds its groove

A hot PVC puck is placed in a vinyl stamper to make a record. — Image: © AFPAnuj SRIVASMelting plastic pellets into chunky discs...

24 hours ago
Innovation Week Calgary Innovation Week Calgary

Tech & Science

High-paying jobs in Canadian tech, and the rise of pay transparency

Despite layoffs in the tech sector there’s still demand for critical skills as tech employers and non-traditional tech companies vie for the same talent.

23 hours ago
Alysha Umphress Alysha Umphress

Entertainment

Alysha Umphress, Janice Huff, and Jenna Leigh Green discuss You Gotta Believe organization

Alysha Umphress. Photo Courtesy of You Gotta Believe.Alysha Umphress, Janice Huff, and discussed being a part of the 10th anniversary fundraiser for You Gotta...

23 hours ago