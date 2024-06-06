Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kagame to face two challengers in Rwanda vote

AFP

Published

Paul Kagame is bidding for a fourth term in office
Paul Kagame is bidding for a fourth term in office - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
Paul Kagame is bidding for a fourth term in office - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
Ivan Rush MUGISHA

Rwandan President Paul Kagame will face two challengers in next month’s election, according to a provisional list published Thursday.

National Electoral Commission chief Oda Gasinzigwa named Kagame, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana as candidates for the July 15 vote.

Both Habineza and Mpayimana were also the only candidates authorised to stand against Kagame in the last election in 2017. 

Gasinzigwa said in an announcement on state television that a total of nine applications from potential candidates had been received.

The highest-profile name missing from the provisional list was Diane Rwigara, leader of the People Salvation Movement and an outspoken Kagame critic, who had also been disqualified from the 2017 election. 

“Instead of providing a criminal record statement as required by the electoral commission, she instead provided a copy of a court judgement,” Gasinzigwa said, adding that Rwigara had also failed to provide a document proving she is of Rwandan origin. 

“On the requirement for 600 signature endorsements, she did not provide at least 12 signatures from eight districts,” she added.

She said most of the other unsuccessful applicants had also failed to meet the 600 signature requirement.

A final list of candidates is due on June 14. 

Rwigara was disqualified in 2017 over accusations she forged the signatures of supporters for her application.

The 42-year-old was arrested, charged with forgery and inciting insurrection and detained for more than a year before being released and acquitted in 2018.

Kagame, Rwanda’s de facto ruler since the 1994 genocide and president since 2000, has won three elections with more than 90 percent of the vote and is widely expected to win again in July.

Rwanda holds both presidential and parliamentary elections on July 15 after the government decided last year to synchronise the dates for the votes.

– ‘Inside the game’ –

Habineza won just 0.45 percent of the vote in 2017 and his party claimed two seats in parliament.

The 47-year-old is a former member of Kagame’s ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), but defected in 2009.

He fled to Sweden in 2010 after the unsolved death of his party’s vice president, but said he returned in 2012 to fight for democracy in his home country.

He has dismissed accusations his candidacy is a front to appease Western donors, telling AFP in March: “You need to be inside the game, fighting the game.”

Mpayimana, who is now serving as a senior expert in the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, scored 0.72 percent in his 2017 attempt.

Kagame has often been praised for rebuilding the country after the genocide three decades ago that killed around 800,000 people, mainly Tutsi.

But rights groups accuse the government of widespread abuses to silence the opposition including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and unlawful detentions.

In the run-up to this year’s vote, Rwandan courts had already rejected appeals from prominent opposition figures Bernard Ntaganda and Victoire Ingabire to remove previous convictions that effectively bar them from standing.

In this article:Politics, Rwanda, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

World’s deepest cleanroom is designed to make quantum computers to work better

The Vales Creighton mine in Ontario is said to be the world’s deepest cleanroom, and this one is dedicated to housing quantum computing tech.

23 hours ago
Inflation in Japan excluding volatile fresh food prices slowed in April Inflation in Japan excluding volatile fresh food prices slowed in April

Business

Op-Ed: This is why nothing’s getting done about the cost of living – Future economic suicide at work.

You already have two pre-broke generations who can’t even pretend to expect decent lives. Did you have to rob them as well?  

16 hours ago
The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts, before it finally got off the ground The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares -- as well as two recently aborted launch attempts, before it finally got off the ground

Tech & Science

Boeing Starliner spacecraft springs more leaks on way to ISS

The spaceship finally blasted off from Florida on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares.

7 hours ago
The new tool allows group administrators to automatically relegate into quarantine new posts tagged as containing false information, as well as previously posted claims that were subsequently proven untrue, according to Facebook The new tool allows group administrators to automatically relegate into quarantine new posts tagged as containing false information, as well as previously posted claims that were subsequently proven untrue, according to Facebook

Business

Small beginnings: How five major companies transformed their names and futures

Started by Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg in 2003, the original name for Facebook was Facemash.

23 hours ago