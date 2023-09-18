Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Just can’t sell’: Ukraine harvests sunflowers as war blocks ports

AFP

Published

Sunflower seeds and their oil are core exports for Ukraine
Sunflower seeds and their oil are core exports for Ukraine - Copyright AFP MANAN VATSYAYANA
Sunflower seeds and their oil are core exports for Ukraine - Copyright AFP MANAN VATSYAYANA
Anna MALPAS

A truck dumps another load of black sunflower seeds into the barn of Ukrainian farmer Oleksandr Ryabinin, where they scatter over the floor, releasing a nutty aroma when crunched underfoot.

It is sunflower harvest time in Ukraine and Ryabinin has gathered in more than half his crop.

But with repeated Russian attacks on ports, and Black Sea shipping routes closed, exporting has become more difficult.

“At the moment we haven’t sold a single kilogramme (pound) of sunflower seeds,” the 52-year-old farm director tells AFP.

Sunflower seeds and their oil are core exports for Ukraine, which in 2020/2021 produced 31 percent of all global sunflower oil, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

These exports were massively disrupted by the war, as farmers were forced to abandon their land and seek alternative routes to deliver their goods.

“People are afraid to transport oil,” says Ryabinin, who manages fields in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

“No-one wants to risk it,” he says, explaining that ships are afraid to travel to Ukrainian ports due to Russian shelling.

The lack of demand means traders are offering prices for seeds that are too low, he complains.

“There’s no point in selling now.”

“We’ll wait for the price to go up, for some grain corridor to open.”

Sunflowers grow over much of Ukraine. In summer the mass of golden flowers against a blue sky is reminiscent of the country’s flag.

But the crop is harvested when the beautiful petals have fallen off and a blackened, shrivelled seed head remains.

– ‘We just can’t sell it’ –

Under the hot sun, combine harvesters methodically quarter a field on Ryabinin’s farm, cutting off seed heads and shaking out the seeds, before funnelling them into trucks.

Ryabinin expects the harvest will be over within 10 days.

The seeds still in their black protective husks can be stored for up to a year, he said, after which they start acidifying.

At the moment his farm’s barns are also filled with wheat grain. They are only selling their rapeseed, he says.

The metal sides of the sunflower seed barn are pierced with tiny holes from shrapnel and a concrete wall outside is pockmarked with impacts from a cluster bomb. 

A farm worker was killed on this spot as he tried to run for cover, struck in his heart by a piece of shrapnel. He was 26 and had just become a father, Ryabinin says.

The farmer of 30 years says he had been making a good living before the war. 

He and other farmers were investing in new equipment, such as imported combine harvesters.

But then came the Russian occupation of Kherson region, which left his farm unable to cultivate 40 percent of its 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of land last year.

After the Russians were driven out of Kherson, the farm workers spent the winter clearing weeds and getting sappers to clear unexploded ordnance.

With Russian troops now on the other side of the Dnipro river, the situation is calmer and this summer 100 percent of the farm’s land has been planted.

Now “we have some production but we just can’t sell it”, he says with frustration.

In this article:Agriculture, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Brazil opens first ‘ExpoCannabis’ amid pot debate

Bubbling with euphoria as thick as the haze in the air, marijuana enthusiasts flocked this weekend to Brazil's first "ExpoCannabis."

23 hours ago

Business

US auto union chief warns ready to ‘amp up’ strike if no deal

The UAW chief warned that a historic strike at the top three US car makers will expand if the companies do not raise their...

13 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Artificial intelligence laws, aka  ‘The dithering has begun.’

The choice is to get this right, or things get very messy, and fast.

10 hours ago
The ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people use the digital currency The ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people use the digital currency

Life

Uptight Britain: England’s most stressed areas revealed

How to measure stress? The factors selected were the mental health of residents, feelings of anxiety, and life satisfaction.

15 hours ago