Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Jurors deadlocked on some counts in Theranos trial

Published

The jury in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes say they are deadlocked on three of the 11 charges against her - Copyright AFP Nick Otto

Jurors weighing the fate of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes on Monday told the judge they cannot agree on verdicts for three of the fraud charges against her.

The 12-person panel did not signal its decisions on the remaining eight counts Holmes faces over her once billion-dollar startup Theranos, in a case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.

The 37-year-old could be jailed for years if convicted over what prosecutors argued was a willful conning of investors and patients.

Holmes’s startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.

Federal Judge Edward Davila on Monday instructed jurors to continue their deliberations, saying there was no hurry.

The judge has the option of accepting the verdicts reached by the jury, and declaring a mistrial regarding counts on which they cannot unanimously agree.

It would then be up to prosecutors whether to seek a new trial on those charges.

Monday was the seventh day of jury deliberations.

Holmes was once hailed as the next tech visionary, and collected mountains of investors’ cash, but her empire collapsed after Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the testing machines didn’t work as promised.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Germany shutters half of its six remaining nuclear plants

Germany shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on...

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

AT&T and Verizon rebuff US request for new 5G delay

US telecom giants AT&T and Verizon sharply rebuffed a request from US authorities to again postpone their rollout of 5G networks.

24 hours ago
'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction 'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction

Business

Indonesia’s coal export ban shakes up local mining companies

Smokestacks belch noxious fumes into the air from a massive coal-fired power plant on the Indonesian coast, a stark illustration of Asia's addiction to...

6 hours ago

Life

Covid cases and positivity rates in Florida rising fast as Omicron surges across the U.S.

Long lines are forming around the country as people want to be tested for the corona virus. Source - Office of Debbie Lesko, United...

4 mins ago