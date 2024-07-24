Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

July 22 sets new record for hottest day globally: EU climate monitor

AFP

Published

Climate change is causing longer, stronger and more frequent extreme weather events like heatwaves and floods
Climate change is causing longer, stronger and more frequent extreme weather events like heatwaves and floods - Copyright AFP/File CRISTINA QUICLER
Climate change is causing longer, stronger and more frequent extreme weather events like heatwaves and floods - Copyright AFP/File CRISTINA QUICLER

Earth withered through a second-straight day of record-breaking heat on July 22, the EU’s climate monitor said Wednesday, as large parts of Europe, Asia and North America suffer blistering temperatures.

Preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed the daily global average temperature was 17.15 degrees Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the warmest day in records going back to 1940.

This was 0.06C hotter than the day before on July 21, which itself broke by a small margin the all-time high temperature set a year earlier.

Copernicus, which uses satellite data to update global air and sea temperatures close to real time, said its figures were provisional and final values may differ very slightly.

The monitor had anticipated daily records would be exceeded as summer peaks in the northern hemisphere, and the planet endures a particularly long streak of extreme global heat driven by human-caused climate change.

“This is exactly what climate science told us would happen if the world continued burning coal, oil and gas,” said Joyce Kimutai, a climate scientist from Imperial College London, on Wednesday.

“And it will continue getting hotter until we stop burning fossil fuels and reach net zero emissions.”

Every month since June 2023 has eclipsed its own temperature record compared to the same month in previous years, an unprecedented 13-month streak C3S director Carlo Buontempo on Tuesday called “truly staggering”.

Climate change is causing longer, stronger and more frequent extreme weather events like heatwaves and floods, and this year has been marked by major disasters across the globe.

In this article:Climate, Environment
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million) Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million)

Tech & Science

EU opens probe into possible online food-delivery cartel

The probe comes after surprise raids at the firms, which are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe.

22 hours ago
As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites

Sports

France intercepting 6 drones daily near Olympic sites: PM

The miniature flyers are sometimes operated by "individuals, maybe tourists wanting to take pictures," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

14 hours ago
Alan Seales Alan Seales

Entertainment

Chatting with Alan Seales: Co-founder of the Broadway Podcast Network

Alan Seales. Photo Credit: Michael KushnerAlan Seales is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Broadway Podcast Network, a Broadway producer, and a...

15 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Tech & Science

Advancing digital pathology with AI screening for cancer

This platform uses a computer-assisted diagnostic system called  Paige Prostate Suite in the clinical workflow.

5 hours ago