Judge strikes down Florida Medicaid policy excluding gender-affirming care

A Florida rule excluding gender-affirming health care from Medicaid coverage is unlawful and unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Business Insider reports that U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle tore into Florida officials in his 54-page opinion, writing that the ban was issued through a “biased” process “from the outset” that saw transgender identity as “made up,” a “woke idea,” or “profiteering by the pharmaceutical industry or doctors.”

“Florida has adopted a rule and statute that prohibit Medicaid payment for these treatments even when medically appropriate,” Hinkle wrote Wednesday. “The rule and statute violate the federal Medicaid statute, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Affordable Care Act’s prohibition of sex discrimination.”

“These plaintiffs are Medicaid beneficiaries who are entitled to payment, as a matter of medical necessity, for puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones as appropriately determined by their multidisciplinary teams of providers,” Hinkle added.

In Wednesday’s ruling, Hinkle also suggested Florida’s Medicaid rule was adopted in pursuit of a political goal.

Proponents of the ban “should put up or shut up: do you acknowledge that there are individuals with actual gender identities opposite their natal sex, or do you not? Dog whistles ought not to be tolerated,” he wrote.

In 2022, Governor DeSantis directed the state’s healthcare agency to do an analysis of Medicaid patients who received transition-related medical care. Roughly 12,000 transgender patients in Florida are enrolled in the program, according to Lambda Legal, according to Reuters.

The medical services are known in the field as “gender-affirming healthcare” and include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery. Florida’s healthcare agency concluded they were “experimental”— even though numerous medical groups have determined these services medically necessary — and blocked Medicaid from paying for them.

DeSantis is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president and has made anti-trans measures a centerpiece of his platform.